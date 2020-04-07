Stocks Rise Sharply for a Second Day on Hopes for Coronavirus Slowdown

Stocks jump on continued optimism that major economies across the globe are seeing signs the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing.

Stocks jumped Tuesday following the S&P 500's highest close since March 13 on continued optimism that major economies across the globe were seeing signs the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 823 points, or 3.63%, to 23,503, the S&P 500 gained 3.24% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.69%.

Indications that the rate of the death toll from the coronavirus and new infections may be hitting their peak boosted U.S. equities on Monday. The Dow jumped 1,627 points, or 7.73%, to 22,679, the S&P 500 soared 7.03% and the Nasdaq rose 7.33%.

Despite Monday's sharp gains, the S&P 500 remains more than 21% below its record set in February.

"That action is nice while it lasts, but clearly the outbreak data was going to turn favorably at some point with so much of the country shut down," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief strategy officer at BMO Wealth Management. " The more relevant question for the coming months is what life looks like once we are well passed the peak - in the summer, fall, and even winter. Will ongoing 'waves' of outbreaks continue to disrupt our lives? Will the weather effects surprise to the upside or downside? Will currently unproven treatments be shown to soften the severity of symptoms? To what degree will spending patterns remain disrupted?

"Great uncertainties remain about these questions and the course of the outbreak more generally," the analyst added. "The economy and markets are likely to follow the trajectory of these difficult-to-predict developments in the coming months."

The next stimulus bill from Congress to support the U.S. economy during the coronavirus crisis will be at least another $1 trillion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on a private conference call, Bloomberg reported.

The first round of stimulus - a $2.2 trillion virus relief bill - was signed into law in late March.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 1,362,936, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 76,373.

The U.S. has 368,449 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 10,993.

China reported no new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday and in New York - the U.S. epicenter for the outbreak - deaths have been flat for two days.

3M (MMM) - Get Report reached an agreement with the Trump administration to import 166.5 million protective masks from its manufacturing facility in China for use by healthcare workers in the U.S. but would still be allowed to export masks to Canada and Latin America.

President Donald Trump last week invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act to force the company to stop exporting the N95 masks. The move, however, outraged many officials in Canada.

“3M and the administration worked together to ensure that this plan does not create further humanitarian implications for countries currently fighting the Covid-19 outbreak,” the company said in a statement. “The plan will also enable 3M to continue sending U.S. produced respirators to Canada and Latin America, where 3M is the primary source of supply.”

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report said Tuesday it planned to cut back its multi-year investment spree in shale, natural gas and deep-water oil production and will cut planned capital spending this year by $10 billion as the coronavirus pandemic has slammed both energy demand and oil prices.

The largest U.S. oil producer announced that it has set its 2020 capital expenditures at $23 billion, and may reduce that even further if warranted. Exxon had previously announced expected spending plans of as much as $33 billion this year. It spent $26 billion last year.