Stocks Sink to Begin Second Quarter as Trump Issues Pandemic Warning

Stocks tumbled Wednesday after President Donald Trump warned Americans that it’s “going to be a painful two weeks” and White House officials estimated the U.S. could see 100,000 to 240,000 deaths as the coronavirus spreads throughout the country.

“Our strength will be tested, our endurance will be tried,” Trump said at his daily White House briefing on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 644 points, or 2.94%, to 21,272, the S&P 500 dropped 3.09% and the Nasdaq sank 2.58%.

Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the federal government's response to the pandemic, said as many as 200,000 Americans were projected to die in the outbreak.

“There’s no magic bullet. There’s no magic vaccine or therapy. It’s just behaviors,” Birx said, adding that people must stick with strict federal social distancing guidelines.

Without social distancing, the death toll could be as high as 2.2 million, according to White House officials.

Sentiment also was dented by factory data from Tokyo to London that revealed output slumping in nearly every major economy as supply chains have buckled, plants have been shuttered and workers have remained home for fear of contracting the virus.

However, a private survey showed manufacturing data in China expanded slightly in March as factories slowly began operating again after shutting down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the U.S., companies trimmed payrolls by 27,000 in early March, according to ADP, but the data is just the start of what is expected to be among the deepest job cuts in generations amid the virus-related economic shutdown.

Manufacturing activity in the United States contracted in March to 49.1 from 50.1 in February, according to the Institute for Supply Management. The data was collected in early March and doesn't take into account the full extent of the shutdown.

Stocks declined Tuesday, closing the worst quarter since the financial crisis of 2008. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% on Tuesday and dropped 20% during the quarter, while the Dow slid 23%, the blue-chip index's worst quarterly fall since 1987.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 874,081, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 43,291.

The U.S. has 189,633 cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 4,059.

Deaths in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, rose to 1,096 as of late afternoon Tuesday. The city reported its first virus-related death of a person under age 18.