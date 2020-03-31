Stocks Rise Though Wall Street Is Set to Post Miserable Quarter

Stocks rise as a recent Wall Street rally continues even though there are few signs the spread of the coronavirus is slowing.

Stocks rose Tuesday as a recent Wall Street rally continued though there were few signs the spread of the coronavirus was slowing as global cases rise to more than 800,000.

Stocks were higher on the last trading day of the first quarter after manufacturing activity data from China showed a sharp rebound in March and lawmakers on Capitol Hill reportedly looked at ways to launch a fourth stimulus plan to support the flagging economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 136 points, or 0.61%, to 22, 464, the S&P 500 was up 0.48% and the Nasdaq rose 1.29%.

Consumer confidence in March fell to 120 from a revised 132.6 in February, according to the Conference Board.

No matter how stocks finish Tuesday, Wall Street was still set to post one of its worst quarters ever. The S&P 500, prior to Tuesday, had fallen 18.7% year to date. The Dow likely will close with its worst first quarter in history.

Stocks closed higher Monday, led by healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report that announced developments that could aid in stemming the virus outbreak. The S&P 500 rose for the fourth day in five trading sessions.

The Trump administration and Congress are discussing a fourth round of stimulus, according to reports, just days after President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic relief package.

The plan being discussed would provide more state aid and assistance to the travel and mortgage markets that could be worth $600 billion.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 801,400, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 38,743.

The U.S. has 164,610 cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 3,170.

New York City reported 914 virus-related deaths on Monday afternoon, rising from 138 deaths around the same time Sunday.

“We believe that we’re dealing with this pandemic at a level, intensity and density that no one has seen before,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday inside the Javits Center, which has been transformed into a makeshift hospital. “And hopefully we’ll learn lessons here that we can then share with people across this nation.”

Ford (F) - Get Report said Tuesday it would delay re-opening some of its North American production facilities to protect employees from the coronavirus pandemic.

The second-largest U.S. carmaker said plants that had been scheduled to restart on April 6 and April 14 will continue to be shuttered until a date "which will be announced later."

The automaker, however, noted that together with General Electric’s (GE) - Get Report healthcare unit it will make 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days.