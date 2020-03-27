Dow Sinks 1,000 Points as Wall Street's Three-Day Rally Is Halted

Stocks declined Friday, putting a halt to Wall Street's three-day rally, after the United States became the country with the most coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,024 points, or 4.54%, to 21,528, the S&P 500 declined 3.87% and the Nasdaq was off 3.66%.

Stocks surged Thursday and the S&P 500 rose for a third straight day - the first such streak since Feb. 12 - after the Senate passed a massive coronavirus relief package and investors looked past the 3.3 million Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic shut businesses nationwide.

The House is expected to vote on the $2 trillion stimulus package Friday and then send it to President Trump for his signature.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as CARES, will release at least $500 billion in loans and grants to U.S industries and a further $500 billion in immediate financial support to American families.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report is eligible to receive $12 billion of the $50 billion earmarked for the airline industry in the coronavirus aid package making its way through Congress, CEO Doug Parker told employees in a video posted on the company's website.

U.S. Steel (X) - Get Report said it will idle plants, reduce its spending plans and tap lenders for $800 million in near-term liquidity support amid a sharp downturn in demand and "unprecedented" challenges from the global coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 551,337,416, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 24,905.

The U.S. has the most coronavirus cases in the world, with 85,996, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 1,300.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavrius, Downing Street confirmed Friday, and will self-isolate for the next two weeks.

Johnson, 55 years old, was said to be suffering mild symptoms Thursday, and was tested shortly after at his official residence in central London. He is expected to continue leading the government's response to the ongoing pandemic.