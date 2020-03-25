Stocks Turn Mixed as Wall Street Weighs Stimulus Package

Stocks turned mixed Wednesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus bill meant to revive an economy stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14 points, or 0.07%, to 20,718, the S&P 500 was down 0.99% and the Nasdaq declined 1.33%

Stocks soared on Tuesday and the Dow rose more than 11% to 20,704, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933, as Wall Street anticipated lawmakers would reach an agreement on the stimulus package.

The S&P 500 jumped 9.4%, its best session since October 2008, while the Nasdaq on Tuesday climbed 8.1%, the tech-heavy index's best performance since March 13.

The economic relief package, struck shortly before 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, will include payments to U.S. households and jobless benefits to individuals and aid for small businesses and the travel industry.

“At last we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said early Wednesday on the Senate chamber’s floor. “I’m thrilled that we’re finally going to deliver to the country.”

McConnell said the Senate would vote on the measure Wednesday. It still has to get passed by the House before President Trump signs it.

The plan, according to reports, includes $50 billion of loans to U.S. airlines. It also includes more than $350 billion in aid to small businesses and $150 billion for hospitals.

Coupled with pledges from the Federal Reserve earlier this week to buy corporate bonds, roll out loan programs to small and medium-sized businesses and purchase unlimited amounts of government debt and mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. will be throwing $6 trillion in front of the oncoming wave of coronavrius-led damage to the domestic economy - or nearly a third of overall GDP.

“We still need to see a slowing of the virus cases and a peaking in the U.S.,” Carol Pepper, CEO of Pepper International, told Bloomberg TV. “Because until then we’ll have these huge relief-rally days - then we’ll get a scary day and the market will plunge down again.”

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 436,159, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 19,648.

The U.S. has 55,225 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to about 785.

New York state has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, with more than 25,000 positive tests and 210 deaths.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report extended its run of gains Wednesday following the stimulus bill and reports the planemaker was planning to resume production of its grounded 737 MAX jet by May.

Target (TGT) - Get Report posted a significant jump in both foot traffic and same-store sales in the first three weeks of March, driven by coronavirus panic-buying.

The retailer also said it was withdrawing its prior guidance for first-quarter and full-year 2020 sales, and said it was shelving plans to remodel some 130 of its stores as it recalibrates its focus to cutting costs through the coronavirus pandemic.