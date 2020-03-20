Stocks Rise for a Second Day as Stimulus Measures Lift Sentiment

Investors are heartened that stimulus measures from global central banks and governments could soften the blow from the harsh economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks rose for a second straight session Friday after investors were heartened that stimulus measures from global central banks and governments could soften the blow from the harsh economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 181 points, or 0.9%, to 20,268, the S&P 500 gained 0.61% and the Nasdaq rose 1.94%.

Fresh emergency action from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England lifted stocks Thursday and buoyed Wall Street again early Friday.

Fed Set for Record $1.1 Trillion in Market Support as Investors Look to Central Banks While Lawmakers Dither

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday finished up 188 points, or 0.95%, to 20,087, the S&P 500 gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq rose 2.3%.

Thursday's session marked the first trading day in 14 that the S&P 500 moved higher or lower by less than 1%.

Despite gains the past two days, the stock market is suffering through its worst month in three decades.

The U.S. Senate has begun debating a stimulus plan of more than $1 trillion that would include direct financial help for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The centerpiece of the package released by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell includes tax rebates to individuals of $1,200 and $2,400 for married couples. The legislation also provides $208 billion worth of loans for small businesses, $58 billion for the airline sector and $150 billion for other distressed areas of the economy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged lawmakers to pass the legislation by Monday.

“We need to get this done Monday. The American public needs us to move forward,” Mnuchin said. “Our objective is to have Congress pass legislation on Monday and have the president sign it.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 246,444, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 10,040. The death toll in Italy has surpassed China, where the outbreak began.

The U.S. has 14,250 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to about 220.

California's 40 million residents were ordered to stay at home except for essential activities. The lockdown - the largest in the U.S. - began Thursday night.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report was rising Friday after Republican lawmakers unveiled their stimulus plan for companies struggling during the pandemic.

The Senate stimulus bill would direct about $58 billion in loans and grants to the U.S. aviation industry. International airlines lobbyists have said the global sector needs some $200 billion in government support, while Boeing has asked for a "minimum" of $60 billion to safeguard 2.5 million jobs and its position as the country's biggest exporter.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report cautioned Friday that it doesn't expect to meet its prior earnings guidance for the year and said the coronavrus would have a 'material' impact on its global operations.