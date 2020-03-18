Dow Trades Below 20,000 as Wall Street Doubts Stimulus Enough to Stem Coronavirus Damage

Stocks sank Wednesday, giving up the previous session's gains, as volatility reigned while efforts by the U.S. government to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic were deemed a good start but considered not enough to stop the damage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,298 points, or 6.11%, to 19,939, the S&P 500 dropped 5.68% and the Nasdaq was down 4.7%.

The administration is expected seek a stimulus package of more than $1 trillion, which could include $1,000 checks sent directly to individual Americans, to help stimulate the economy as it teeters toward what economists and analysts expect is a likely recession.

Mnuchin reportedly told Republican senators that checks would be sent beginning the end of April.

But the Treasury secretary also told senators there was a possibility that U.S. unemployment could rise to 20% without government intervention because of the impact of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported.

"Though daunting, once the market finds a bottom, which is where the index begins to consistently move higher than the previous market low -and we believe it is 'when' not 'if' the market finds a bottom-it may provide an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to consider adding risk to portfolios," said Burt White, chief investment officer at LPL Financial.

Stocks finished solidly higher Tuesday after Mnuchin said the Trump administration was looking into sending checks to Americans to help them during the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 205,452, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 8,248.

The U.S. has 6,519 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to about 110.

The infection has spread to all 50 states after West Virginia reported its first case of the virus.

A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus indicated the pandemic “will last 18 months or longer” and could include “multiple waves,” resulting in widespread shortages, The New York Times reported.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report plunged after the world's second-largest planemaker said it was seeking $60 billion in aerospace industry aid from the U.S. government to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing said the $60 billion sought was the "minimum" needed to support the industry's 2.5 million jobs, and should come in the form of loan guarantees and access to private and public liquidity. Boeing didn't indicate which portion of the aid it would need directly, but noted that it relies on at least 17,000 suppliers around the country and holds the position of the biggest U.S. exporter.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) - Get Report fell after the shipping company posted quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates but pulled its fiscal-year outlook because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

General Mills (GIS) - Get Report fell Wednesday as the coronavirus outbreak dented the Minneapolis cereal giant's revenue. The trouble was in Asia, with sales falling 5% on that continent and in Latin America.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was ordered to halt production at its plant in Fremont, Calif., by the sheriff's office. The electric vehicle company had continued to operate the factory a day after counties in the San Francisco area issued an order that nonessential businesses be shut down.