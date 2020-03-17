Stocks Move Higher in Mild Rebound From Wall Street's Historic Plunge

Stocks rise Tuesday after equities fall the most in 30 years during the previous session.

Stocks were rising Tuesday after equities fell the most in 30 years Monday after Wall Street's concerns about a recession rose despite intervention by the world's central banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 238 points, or 1.18%, to 20,426, the S&P 500 rose 2.76% and the Nasdaq was up 3.03%.

Wall Street turned higher after the Federal Reserve pledged to support yet another portion of domestic credit markets Tuesday with a $10 billion backstop designed to help liquidity in commercial paper trading.

The Fed said it would create a so-called special purpose vehicle, under the direction of the Treasury, to buy short-term, high-quality unsecured debt issued by companies that form an important part of the overall financing system's credit markets.

The S&P 500 on Monday fell 12% and closed at its lowest level since December 2018. The Dow fell nearly 13%, or 2,997 points, and tumbled to the lowest since February 2017.

The Fed slashed interest rates on Sunday in an emergency move but the action did little to calm investors' worries that growth in the U.S. and the world would be crimped drastically by the coronavirus that continues to spread and take lives.

Even President Donald Trump - who often touted the stock market's gains during his presidency - said Monday the United States could tip into a recession because of the coronavirus.

"Well it may be," Trump said about the chances of a recession. "We're not thinking in terms of recession, we're thinking in terms of the virus."

Economists at S&P Global on Tuesday forecast a global recession in 2020.

“The sudden economic stop caused by Covid-19 containment measures will lead to a global recession this year,” S&P Global said in its report.

The economists estimate global GDP growth this year at 1% to 1.5%.

Trump suggested the U.S. could be confronting the coronavirus outbreak until August or longer.

"Large swings in the stock market are probably a product of the market uncertainty, driven by fear," said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital and portfolio manager of the (IVOL) - Get Report ETF. "Until we see a more clear path for the future, it's likely that we will continue to see those large swings."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will ask Congress for $850 billion to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Politico.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 185,067, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 7,330.

The U.S. has 4,661 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to about 85.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report has asked the White House and officials in Congress for short-term aid for itself, suppliers and airlines as the travel industry takes a serious blow from the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker is seeking to avoid layoffs and damage to hundreds of smaller companies that make parts and systems for its aircraft, the people said.

Airlines for America, a trade group that represents the largest U.S. carriers, is seeking $50 billion in loans and grants and deeper tax breaks for commercial airlines in order to weather the coming months and the travel restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus. A4A also wants another $8 billion in support for the air cargo industry.

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report said Tuesday it was closing all of its 380 stores in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, joining other retailers who are taking the unprecedented move of shutting their retail operations to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report said it would hire 100,000 full- and part-time workers to meet the surge in demand for online products.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," the company wrote in a blog post. Amazon said it welcomed laid-off or furloughed workers, especially in the hospitality, restaurant, and travel businesses, that have lost their jobs to apply for these positions.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report warned the financial blow from the coronavirus pandemic to its earnings can't be reasonably estimated because it doesn’t know the duration and scope of disruptions to its business. On Monday, the hamburger giant said it would close dining rooms in the U.S. at its company-owned locations.