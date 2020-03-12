Stocks Plunge as Coronavirus Fears Escalate, S&P 500 Enters Bear Market

Stocks sink after financial measures laid out by President Donald Trump to stem the threat to the economy from the coronavirus failed to calm Wall Street.

Stocks sank Thursday after financial measures laid out by President Donald Trump to stem the threat to the economy from the coronavirus made investors even more jittery. Coronavirus update: The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 127,749, according to the Johns Hopkins CSSE, and deaths increased to 4,717. The U.S. has 1,323 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to 38. Carnival said its Princess Cruise line will voluntarily pause global operations for its 18 cruise ships for 60 days.

Stocks extended steep declines Thursday after financial measures laid out by President Donald Trump to stem the threat to the economy from the coronavirus made investors even more jittery and the European Central Bank left rates unchanged when markets expected more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,620 points, or 6.88%, to 21,932, the S&P 500 declined 6.53% and the Nasdaq fell 6.6%.

The S&P 500 joined the Dow in a bear market, which is defined as a decline of at least 20% from its recent high. The Dow set a closing record of 29,551.42 on Feb. 12.

Trump announced Wednesday night in an address from the Oval Office that travel between the U.S. and Europe would be suspended for 30 days.

He also said he would order the Small Business Administration to provide relief loans to hard-hit companies as well as seek congressional approval of a suspension of payroll taxes.

Trump said his administration was "marshalling the full power of the federal government" and private sector to combat what he called this "foreign virus."

"The government probably should have been thinking about stimulus last month,” said Kristina Hooper, Invesco’s chief global market strategist. “Every day that passes makes the economic impact of coronavirus that much worse.”

Losses on European markets deepened after the ECB made no changes to its three key interest rates, defying market projections, but pledged instead to re-open its dormant quantitative easing program to support the economy as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 127,749, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 4,717.

The U.S. has 1,323 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to 38.

Trump said he was halting all travel to the U.S. from Europe, with the exception of the U.K., in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions go into effect Friday at midnight.

"Travel restrictions equal slower global economic activity, so if you need any more coaxing to sell ... after a massively negative signal from overnight trading in U.S. markets, it just fell in your lap," said Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning for Europe, advising Americans to avoid nonessential travel to specific countries, including Germany, France and Italy. "There may be limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas," the CDC said.

Shares of the three biggest U.S. carriers that fly to and from Europe - American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report swooned Thursday after Trump announced the 30-day ban on Europeans traveling to the U.S., hammering an industry already at risk of losing as much as $113 billion in passenger revenue this year because of the coronavirus.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report said it Princess Cruise line would voluntarily pause global operations for its 18 cruise ships for 60 days, affecting voyages departing March 12 to May 10.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report shares fell after U.S. lawmakers included the sportswear giant on a list of companies it said were linked to the use of forced labor in China.

Nike also was pressured by news that the National Basketball Association would suspend its regular season after one of its players, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus.