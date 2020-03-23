Stocks Slide Despite Federal Reserve's Unlimited QE Program

The Federal Reserve vows to purchase unlimited amounts of government debt to confront 'severe disruptions' from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks declined Monday even after the Federal Reserve vowed to purchase unlimited amounts of government debt to confront "severe disruptions" from the coronavirus pandemic.

"While great uncertainty remains, it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions," the central bank said in a statement. "Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308 points, or 1.61%, to 18,865, the S&P 500 was down 1.69% and the Nasdaq declined 0.59% on a day when the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange will be empty for the first time ever as the exchange goes fully electronic.

Stock futures had pointed to even sharp losses for Wall Street at the open of trading after the Senate over the weekend failed to advance the vote on an economic rescue package of nearly $2 trillion, and global coronavirus cases rose to more than 350,000.

The Dow declined more than 17% last week, ending Friday at 19,173.98, the lowest level for the index since Oct. 10, 2016. The Dow is on pace for its worst month since 1931.

Another vote on the stimulus plan is expected Monday after Senate Democrats blocked the measure, saying corporations benefited too much from the plan and individuals and healthcare workers wouldn't be protected enough from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote again Monday at 9:45 a.m. ET, “15 minutes after the markets open, and see if there’s a change of heart.”

“We’ll see what happens,” President Donald Trump told reporters after the vote. “I think we’ll get there. To me it’s not very complicated. We have to help the worker, we have to save the companies.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Monday that Congress was "very close" on reaching an agreement on the stimulus bill. "We need to get this deal done (Monday)."

Meanwhile, U.S. economists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a report Sunday they now see gross domestic product falling 30.1% in April-June, which will drive up unemployment to an average 12.8% over the period, Bloomberg reported.

“With the expected fiscal policy response and Federal Reserve liquidity infusion, financial markets should begin to find solid footing,” said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors. “We urge market participants to be mindful of buying stocks too early as these next few weeks are typically met with a re-test of market lows as economic data begins to emerge.”

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 350,536, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 15,328.

The U.S. has 35,225 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to more than 470.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report received an upgrade from analysts at Goldman Sachs amid what the investment bank sees as a stock price that has few places to go but up - and a post-coronavirus world where travel by flight is “as popular as ever.”

In a research note to clients, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded shares of Boeing to buy from neutral and raised his one-year price target to $173 on expectations that air traffic will jet back to normal once the global pandemic abates and people begin traveling again.