Stocks Turn Mixed as Strong Data Fuel Worries of Tighter Fed Policy

Stocks waver as investors' optimism turns to concerns the Federal Reserve could put the brakes on the recovering U.S. economy sooner than anticipated.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday as investors' optimism turned to concerns the Federal Reserve could put the brakes on the recovering U.S. economy sooner than anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98 points, or 0.29%, to 34,628. But the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, trading down 0.01% and 0.37%, respectively.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report was one of the leaders on the Dow after an analyst at Cowen turned bullish on the aerospace giant, upgrading the stock to outperform from market perform and raising the price target to $290 from $240.

Coming out of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, Wall Street began a new month near all-time highs, getting a boost from signs of a solid U.S. economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a Federal Reserve that has provided extraordinary support.

But U.S. manufacturing that expanded at a faster pace

in May renewed worries the Fed may consider tighter sooner than Wall Street expected. A strong report on the U.S. jobs picture Friday also could increase those concerns.

Stocks finished with gains Friday and the S&P 500 closed out May with its fourth straight month of gains as inflation data failed to dent investors' positive sentiment.

Rotation Back Into Growth and Speculative Names Continues to Grow

The Dow rose 0.9% for the week and 1.9% in May. Year to date, the blue-chip index has risen 12.8%. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% for the week and gained 0.5% in May. The index has risen 11.9% so far this year.

The Nasdaq added 2.1% for the week and slipped 1.5% for all of May. Year to date, the tech-heavy index has risen 6.7%.

Oil prices in the U.S. rose more than 3% early Tuesday to above $68 a barrel following a Bloomberg report that said OPEC and its allies looked set to increase production in July as expected.

Software company Cloudera (CLDR) - Get Report reached a deal to be taken private by KKR & Co. KKR and Clayton Dubilier & Rice in an all-cash deal of $5.3 billion.

Cloudera will be purchased by the private-equity firms for $16 a share. The stock rose Tuesday by more than 24% to $15.95.