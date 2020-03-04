Dow Soars as Wall Street Roars Back After Rate Cut, Biden Victory

Joe Biden's win over Bernie Sanders in Super Tuesday primary voting appears to be a catalyst for stocks Wednesday.

Coronavirus update: In China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, 2,981 deaths have been reported with 80,270 confirmed cases. Globally, there have been 3,198 deaths and 92,455 cases. Dollar Tree is Real Money's Stock of the Day after the off-price retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but reported disappointing same-store sales.

Stocks rose sharply Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's steep selloff, though a surprise rate cut from the Federal Reserve did little to ease investors' concerns over the evolving impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth.

A strong showing from Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests also was giving stocks a boost Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 701 points, or 2.71%, to 26,619, the S&P 500 rose 2.16% and the Nasdaq was up 1.99%.

The Dow tumbled 785 points, or 2.9%, on Tuesday, just a day after the blue-chip index jumped 5% on hopes for central bank support following last week's global market meltdown.

The Fed's between-meeting interest rate cut of 50 basis points, the central bank's first emergency move since the financial crisis in 2008, provided brief support for stocks but ultimately raised deeper concerns related to both the spread of the virus, which has now reached 60 countries and infected more than 93,000 people, and its impact on the global economy.

"We've come to the view now that it is time to act in support of the economy," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday. “I do know that the U.S. economy is strong and we will get to the other side of this; I fully expect that we will return to solid growth and a solid labor market as well.”

The Fed's move on Tuesday also has investors anticipating follow-up action from other central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, while Fed futures suggested investors also are looking for another rate cut from the central bank in June.

Biden's campaign got a shot in the arm after the former vice president won nine states on Super Tuesday, including Texas. Biden's rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, took the biggest prize - delegate-rich California.

Healthcare stocks such as UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report were rising Wednesday following the surge in support for Biden on Super Tuesday. Biden took the delegate lead from Sanders, who has specifically targeted healthcare managers such as UnitedHealth for alleged "greed" and vowed to replace them with so-called Medicare for All proposals if elected president.

Private companies added 183,000 jobs to payrolls in February, according to Automatic Data Processing. Economists had expected an increase of 155,000.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but reported disappointing same-store sales. The off-price retailer noted that its near-term profit forecasts don't include any impact on supply chains or customer demand linked to the coronavirus.

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report declined Wednesday after the Seattle high-end retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that missed expectations, forecast disappointing fiscal-year earnings, and named Erik Nordstrom as its sole CEO.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report said the economic impact from the coronavirus would hit cash generation in its crucial industrial division.

GE reaffirmed Wednesday its 2020 profit, revenue and free-cash flow targets for its industrial division, but noted the division would suffer a coronavirus hit of between $300 million and $500 million over the first three months of the year.