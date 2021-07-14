Stocks Rise as Powell Says U.S. Has More Progress to Make Before Fed Tapers

Stocks are higher as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicates the central bank isn't ready to pull back on its support since the U.S. economy has a ways to go before recovering.

Stocks rose Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in prepared remarks ahead of congressional testimony that the central bank wasn't ready to pull back on its support since the U.S. economy has a ways to go before recovering.

Powell also reiterated - as he has many times before - that rising prices pressures will be temporary and will moderate through the end of the year.

“At our June meeting, the Committee discussed the economy’s progress toward our goals since we adopted our asset purchase guidance last December. While reaching the standard of ‘substantial further progress’ is still a ways off, participants expect that progress will continue,” Powell said in the prepared remarks.

Investors also were assessing earnings reports from Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, which was rising after posting second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 168 points, or 0.48%, to 35,056, the S&P 500 rose 0.52% and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

The S&P 500 set an all-time intraday high despite a report indicating that prices paid to U.S. producers rose in June more than expected.

Consumers have been looking to spend as the economy makes its way out of the pandemic but their enthusiasm has been met with widespread supply shortages that have increased the costs of things such as used cars and clothing.

Fed Chairman Powell has insisted that the inflation hike will be temporary and prices will normalize once supply chain bottlenecks get resolved and the economy gets back on track.

"A key issue for investors is whether inflation proves to be transitory," said Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Inflation pressures may have an impact on second-quarter earnings."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury retreated to 1.373% on Wednesday.

"The recent downward move in the 10-year Treasury yield was swift and decisive, but we believe this will likely prove to be a short-lived move," Marcus said. "In the face of rising consumer demand, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and price increases in key commodity markets, a 2% yield on the 10-year Treasury bond will likely be justified by year-end."

Powell will issue his semi-annual report on the U.S. economy to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services at 12 p.m. ET.

Apple AAPL was up more than 2% on Wednesday following a Bloomberg report that said the tech giant has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a 20% increase from its 2020 iPhone shipments.

Shares of Apple set an all-time closing high on Tuesday.

