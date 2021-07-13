Dow Dips as U.S. Inflation Runs Hot; Nasdaq Makes Move Higher

Stocks are mixed after consumer inflation in June rises unexpectedly and earnings season begins with reports from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after consumer inflation in June rose unexpectedly and earnings season began with reports from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.17%, to 34,937, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.01%. The Nasdaq rose 0.18%, led higher by Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

The Consumer Price Index accelerated at a faster-than-expected clip in June, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Tuesday, adding further pressure to the Federal Reserve's view that rising prices will ease into the start of next year.

CPI in June was estimated to have risen 5.4% from the prior month, above economists' forecasts and the most since 2008. Core inflation jumped 4.5% from 3.8%.

"There are plenty of factors contributing to elevated inflation, including supply chain issues, the global chip shortage, pent-up demand as the economy reopens and fiscal and monetary stimulus," said Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge Exchange-Traded Fund (IVOL) - Get Report and founder of Quadratic Capital Management.

"We expect the Federal Reserve to allow inflation to overshoot its inflation target in order to attain full employment. The market is currently pricing in close to four 25 bps interest rate hikes by the end of 2023, which is aggressive in our view," Davis added.

JPMorgan, meanwhile, posted much stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, thanks in part to the release of $3 billion in provisions set aside for bad loans and a big jump in investment banking revenue.

Earnings from Goldman Sachs beat Wall Street estimates on higher asset management and investment banking revenue.

Expectations that second-quarter earnings will be strong gave a boost to stocks on Monday, when the three major benchmarks again closed at record highs. The Dow finished just below 35,000.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect profits for S&P 500 companies to have risen 64% in the second quarter from the same quarter in 2020, a period when business activity was slowed considerably by the coronavirus pandemic. That would be the highest growth in more than a decade.

"We ran out of superlatives to describe corporate America’s stunning performance during first-quarter earnings season. Despite lofty expectations, results exceeded expectations by one of the biggest margins ever," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist, and Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist, for LPL Financial.

"So what will companies do for an encore? We expect more good news this quarter as more of the economy has opened up, while also acknowledging the second quarter will almost certainly end up being the peak in earnings growth for this cycle," they added.

James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, told The Wall Street Journal that the central bank should start pulling back on the extraordinary support it has been providing to the U.S. economy during the pandemic, though not immediately.

"I think with the economy growing at 7% and the pandemic coming under better and better control, I think the time is right to pull back emergency measures," Bullard said in an interview.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped Tuesday to 1.351%.