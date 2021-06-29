Dow Gets Boost From Big Banks and the S&P 500 Sets a Record High

The S&P 500 sets a record intraday high and U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs lift the Dow.

Stocks rose Tuesday and the S&P 500 set a record intraday high as equities built off the gains that kicked off the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168 points, or 0.49%, to 34,451, and the S&P 500 gained 0.14%. The Nasdaq declined 0.2%.

Bank stocks JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report boosted the Dow after they and other big U.S. banks raised their quarterly dividend payouts following the banks' passage of Federal Reserve stress tests.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose Tuesday to 1.5%.

Stocks in Asia fell for a second day as countries in the region extended lockdowns as they struggled to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus.

“The Delta variant has also emerged in our client

conversations as a potential threat to reflation/inflation,” J.P. Morgan Chase strategists led by Marko Kolanovic told Bloomberg. “The economic consequences are likely to be limited given progress on vaccinations across developed market economies. It could, however, pose some risk of a delay in the recovery in

countries where vaccination rates remain lower.”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday as investors turned to technology shares and away from equities associated with the economy's reopening amid the Delta variant's surge.

Investors are anticipating the release Friday of the U.S. jobs report for June, in which economists expect the country to have added 700,000 jobs during the month.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares traded higher Tuesday after United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report confirmed plans to buy a total of 270 new planes from both the U.S. jetmaker and its European rival Airbus (EADSY) - Get Report for around $30 billion. It's the largest single aircraft deal in the carrier's history.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report dipped Tuesday after a judge dismissed two antitrust suits filed by the federal government and by a group of states against the social media giant.

