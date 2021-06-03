Stocks fall after private payrolls in the U.S. during May jump the most in nearly a year.

Stocks fell Thursday after private payrolls in the U.S. jumped the most in nearly a year in May and weekly jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 385,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 139 points, or 0.4%, to 34,461, the S&P 500 declined 0.54% and the Nasdaq fell 0.79%.

The U.S. economy added 978,000 jobs last month, according to the ADP National Employment Report, a much stronger-than-expected total that could stoke concerns for wage inflation as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell for a fifth straight week to 385,000, declining to below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic.

The Labor Department on Friday will publish the nonfarm payrolls report for May. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect the U.S. to have added 650,000 jobs in May following April's increase of a less-than-expected 266,000.

Nowhere Man, Day Trading AMC, Damn the Fed Torpedoes, This Vaccine's for You

"With ADP knocking it out of the park, and jobless claims breaking that 400k barrier - a pandemic low - all eyes will be on the larger jobs picture (Friday)," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "With seemingly all systems go on the jobs front, the economy is flashing some very real signs that this isn’t just a comeback - expansion mode could be on the horizon.

"So what does that translate to? Likely more pressure on the (Federal Reserve) to make a move - perhaps sooner than many thought from the outset," Loewengart added. "All this being said, keep in mind that jobless claims are not where they were pre-pandemic, which could temper any Fed action."

Investors have been closely watching for signs of inflation and indications of whether the Fed could put the brakes on the rebounding U.S. economy sooner than anticipated.

Fed officials repeatedly have said it's too early to withdraw support for an economy just beginning to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Wednesday the central bank should soon begin discussing the time frame for paring back on its bond-buying program of $120 billion a month.

“I think it is appropriate for us to slowly, carefully move back on our purchases at the appropriate time,” Harker said during a virtual Women in Housing and Finance event. “When that is, that is something we need to start discussing.”

Meme Traders Ignore the Fed but the Broader Market Is Worried

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report was falling Thursday, down more than 7%, after announcing it filed to sell up to 11.55 million shares.

The stock was powering higher before the announcement, a day after the movie-theater chain and meme-stock favorite soared to an all-time high.

AMC cautioned investors Thursday against purchasing the shares "unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment."

Jim Cramer, TheStreet's founder, said Wednesday he thinks AMC is now well into "overvalued" territory, with the stock's incredible gains coming amid intensifying competition in the home streaming market and the impact of COVID-triggered restrictions on public gatherings around the world.