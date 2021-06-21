Stocks Rise as Market Calm Returns After Fed's Hawkish Turn

Stocks rebound from Friday's selloff that was triggered by signals from the Federal Reserve that it could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected.

Stocks rose Monday, rebounding from Friday's selloff, as investors processed signals from the Federal Reserve that it could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331 points, or 1%, to 33,621, the S&P 500 gained 0.68% and the Nasdaq was up 0.2%.

The S&P 500 finished its worst week since February on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the central bank has started talks on trimming the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. He also predicted the first rate increase may come as soon as 2022, earlier than the Federal Reserve's forecast.

Bullard's comments followed those made from the central bank last week that it could raise rates twice in 2023 and that it expects inflation to rise 3.4% this year, considerably more than previous forecasts. Markets were caught off guard by the Fed's hawkish pivot since it had been assuring investors that any inflation spikes would only be temporary.

The Fed's hawkish turn took its toll on value stocks last week, with investors worrying that if the Fed was to play catch-up on rates and move too quickly to normalize it would slow near and medium-term growth prospects.

The CBOE's benchmark volatility gauge, the VIX, was trading just under 20 points but near the highest levels in a month, a move that also indicates a great deal of uncertainty as Wall Street begins a new week.

"The Fed’s inflation forecast definitely gave traders some food for thought, as the markets got a taste of the rotation away from pandemic-driven monetary policy," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade.

Investors on Tuesday will be monitoring closely an appearance before Congress by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up Monday to 1.478%.

Bitcoin prices dropped Monday as China intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fell 4% to $32,705, and Ethereum, the second-biggest digital currency, declined nearly 6%.

The Chinese city of Ya’an was said to have begun a sweeping clampdown on crypto mining firms, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of Amazon AMZN dipped Monday as the online retailing giant's Prime Day kicked off.



Amazon, which brought its seventh annual, two-day shopping event forward this year with hopes of sparking a spending boost amid a traditionally quiet June, faces intense competition from online rivals such as Target (TGT) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report for a slice of the $10 billion in gross merchandise volumes it booked last year.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group forecast this year’s Prime Day will generate between $11 billion and $12 billion in sales, with $8 billion to $8.5 billion coming from shoppers in the U.S.

