Stock Market Today: Dow Gains On Earnings Strength; Housing Starts Disappoint

U.S. equity futures moved higher Tuesday, following on from a solid tech-lead rally last night, as investors track a pullback in Treasury bond yields ahead of a busy slate of corporate earnings later in the session.

Stocks pared some earlier gains, however, after a disappointing reading for September housing starts, which fell 1.6% to an annual rate of 1.555 million units, with permits for new construction slumping 7.7% when compared to August.

Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report and Travelers Companies (TRV) - Get Travelers Companies, Inc. Report will report third quarter earnings prior to the start of trading Tuesday, with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report unofficially kicking-off the start of big tech reports after the closing bell.

With investors looking for looking for collective S&P 500 profits to rise 32% from last year to $421.4 billion, with a solid 22.3% growth rate to follow in the fourth quarter, earnings strength has underpinned markets at time when inflation pressures remain stubbornly imbedded and economic growth looks set to slow over the final months of the year.

That growth outlook, however, is triggering a retreat in fund manager sentiment, according to Bank of America's closely-watched survey of the world's biggest asset managers, which showed October cash levels rising to highest levels in twelve months.

Inflation, the survey noted, remains the market's key 'tail risk', followed by weakness in China and a renewed surge in COVID infections over the winter.

Still, a modest pullback in 10-year Treasury note yields, which traded at 1.584% overnight, and a weaker U.S. dollar are also providing early support Tuesday, with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 140 point opening bell gain.

Futures tied to the S&P 500, meanwhile, are priced for a coming off its best week since July, are priced for a 17.5 point advance and those linked to the Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 35 point move to the upside at the start of trading.

In terms of individual stocks, Johnson & Johnson shares jumped 1% to $161.73 in pre-market trading after the consumer health group posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and boosted its full-year sales forecast.

Procter & Gamble, however, slipped 0.8% as it cautious 2022 outlook offset a stronger-than-expected set of fiscal first quarter earnings.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) shares, meanwhile, collapsed after the drugmaker said its developing COVID treatment -- and a possible challenger to Merck & Co's (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report molnupiravir' -- failed to meet expectations of reducing patient virus levels in critical mid-stage trial.

Merck shares were active, as well, rising 1.62% to $78.40 each following a Reuters report that suggested the World Health Organization would lead the purchase of hundreds of millions of COVID treatments, tests and vaccines that could include the 'molnupiravir' pill.

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report shares nudged higher in pre-market trading Tuesday as the sports betting group faced a 'put up or shut up' deadline on its $22.4 billion approach for British bookmaker Entain.

Away from equities, a modestly weaker U.S. dollar gave oil prices a boost in overnight trading, with WTI futures for November delivery rising 87 cents to $83.31 per barrel ahead of stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute later in the session.

Brent contracts for December, the global benchmark, rose 69 cents to $85.02 per barrel.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 benchmark added 0.2% by mid-day trading in Frankfurt, while the Asia region MSCI ex-Japan index jumped 1.15% thanks to solid gains for beaten-down tech stocks and a softer U.S. dollar.