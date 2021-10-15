Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Extend Gains On Earnings Strength, Bitcoin Hits $60,000

U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, following on from the best day for the S&P 500 in six months, as corporate earnings and improving sentiment offset persistent concerns that inflation will continue to shroud markets over the months ahead.

European stocks are on pace for their best week in seven months, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.3% in mid-day trading in Frankfurt, while Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at a two-week high as markets keyed on solid U.S. bank and corporate earnings and looked to today's reading of September retail sales data to confirm consumer strength in the world's biggest economy.

Oil prices were also on the rise, however, with Brent crude futures trading at the highest levels in three years, underscoring the impact of both the energy crush rolling through Europe and Asia and the impact of supply-chain disruptions on commodity markets.

U.S. inflation rates, in fact, have run at an annualized rate of 7.2% over the past six months, the highest since the 1980s, while shipping rates are up 210% from last year and food prices 33%, according to data from Bank of America's weekly "Flow Show" report.

At the same time, the report noted, wage pressures and labor shortages for U.S. small businesses are the worst in 50 years, setting up the risk of a central bank policy shift from "pro-growth to anti-inflation" that could test the current market rally.

Still, with the five biggest U.S. banks reporting collective third quarter profits of nearly $30 billion this week, and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report ready to report before the opening bell, stocks are again firmly in the green Friday with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 160 point opening bell gain.

The S&P 500 is priced for a 16 point move to the upside. Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, are set for a 47 point gain as benchmark 10-year note yields eased to 1.541% in early New York trading.

Alcoa Corp (AA) - Get Alcoa Corp. Report shares surged 6.2% after the aluminum producer posted record third quarter profits late Thursday unveiled a new buyback program and declared its first-ever dividend.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report stock gained more than 3% after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel gave its approval to a third half-dose booster shot to some Americans to bolster protection against COVID-19.

Away from equities, Bitcoin prices topped the $60,000 mark for the first time in six months in overnight trading amid reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is set to approve the first set of exchange traded funds linked to the world's biggest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin prices were last marked 2.2% higher on the day at $58,940 each.

In commodity markets, Three-month copper prices on the London Metals Exchange passed $10,000 a ton in early Friday trading, extending its one-week gain to around 7.1%, the strongest since 2016,. following a surprise jump in China imports last month and bets on a robust global economic recovery.

WTI crude futures for November delivery were marked 67 cents higher on the session at $81.98 per barrel after Energy Department stockpile data showed a 1.97 million barrel decline in domestic stockpiles at the Cushing deliver hub. Brent contracts for December, the global pricing benchmark, were up 70 cents at $84.69 per barrel.