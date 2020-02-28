Stocks Crushed Again as Wall Street Slide Intensifies

Stocks are suffering their worst week since the global financial crises amead fears of a global coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks extended declines Friday amid the worst week for world stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. Coronavirus update: 2,788 deaths in China and 78,824 confirmed cases. Globally, there are 2,867 deaths and 83,774 confirmed cases. Clorox is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The disinfectant maker has stepped up production on demand for its hand sanitizers and disinfectants amid the virus outbreak.

Stocks extended declines Friday amid the worst week for world stocks since the 2008 financial crisis as investors prepared for what could be a global coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 690 points, or 2.68%, to 25,076, the S&P 500 was down 2.63% and the Nasdaq fell 2.39%.

Stocks in Asia closed lower and European stocks were down significantly Friday following a drop of nearly 1,200 points for the Dow in Thursday's session, the second time this week the blue-chip index has slumped more than 1,000 points.

The Dow's drop Thursday of 1,190.95 points was its largest one-day point drop in history.

With Moody's Investors Service warning of the potential for a coronavirus-led global recession, supply chains disrupted by China's ongoing health crisis and the lingering effects of its trade war with the United States, and government bond yields around the world testing all-time lows, risk appetite was in short supply Friday. Gold prices, a safe-have asset, were on track for their third straight monthly gain.

“The markets are terrified that the disruption is going to hit GDP and then will hit profits at some stage,” Andrew Freris, CEO of Ecognosis Advisory Co. in London,

told Bloomberg. “The only thing central banks can do is cut interest rates, and cutting interest rates isn’t going to do anything to restore the supply disruption in individual

countries.”

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields hit an all-time low of 1.15% in overnight trading, before pulling back to 1.188%, as investors bet on support from the Federal Reserve amid the fastest correction on record for the S&P 500.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told Fox Business Network on Friday that it was "too soon to comment on what the Federal Reserve will do amid the market turmoil." The central bank meets again on March 17-18.

More than 83,000 people - mostly in China but in rising numbers around the world - have been infected by the virus, officially known as Covid-19, with new cases confirmed overnight in Nigeria, New Zealand and Lithuania.

"This virus has pandemic potential," said World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu. "This is not a time for fear. This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives now."

Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but weak holiday demand and tough competition in sports clothing markets held back same-store sales growth.

Furniture retailer Wayfair (W) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter losses wider than analysts' expectations.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report has begun a new round of layoffs as the networking-equipment giant, like many tech companies, faces an uncertain global economy.

Cisco told The Wall Street Journal that the layoffs were “part of an ongoing process of aligning our investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners.” The company, which has around 75,000 employees, didn't disclose how any jobs were cut or in what divisions the layoffs were made.

Cisco is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CSCO? Learn more now.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report was tumbling Friday after the plant-based meat maker beat analysts' fourth-quarter revenue estimates but its loss in the period came in below expectations.

Beyond Meat posted a loss of 1 cent a share on revenue of $98.5 million. Analysts were expecting Beyond Meat to report a profit of 1 cent a share on revenue of $79.5 million.