Stocks Rise Solidly as Fed Offers $2.3 Trillion of Support to U.S. Economy

Stocks rise after the Federal Reserve launches an unprecedented plan to pump more than $2.3 trillion into the U.S. economy. At the same time, weekly jobless claims soar to 6.6 million.

Stocks were higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve launched an unprecedented plan to pump more than $2.3 trillion into the U.S. economy while at the same time weekly jobless claims soared to 6.6 million as the jobs market struggles mightily during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 304 points, or 1.3%, to 23,738, the S&P 500 gained 1.17% and the Nasdaq was up 0.81%.

The Fed said it will use $75 billion in Treasury capital to purchase up to $600 billion in small business loans, and lend around $500 billion to states and cities around the country. The four-year loans will focus on companies with 10,000 employees or less, the central bank said, and will complement the Fed's previous announcement of its intention to purchase municipal bonds.

"Our country's highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus," said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. "The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions (Thursday) will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible."

More than 15 million Americans, meanwhile, now have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks, with some 6.6 million million registering for benefits in the past seven days alone as unprecedented measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak by shutting down the economy continued to take their toll on the jobs market.

“The political pressure that comes from this scale of unemployment really cannot be underestimated," said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "The Fed has tried to spike the guns on this announcement by announcing another $2.3 trillion in aid but there’s no getting away from the fact that the scale of the problem is not being matched by the scale of the fiscal and monetary response.

“The danger in this crisis was always that Congress and the Fed would not be able to keep pace with the gathering snowball of bad news, and they are certainly at risk of falling behind even as they step into unchartered territory,” McCann said.

Oil prices rose Thursday after Russia signaled it was prepared to make production cuts to help stabilize global prices.

OPEC+ members on Thursday are holding a virtual meeting at which they are expected to discuss supply reductions of as much as 10 million barrels a day.

Stocks finished sharply higher Wednesday as Wall Street weighed a leveling off of coronavirus infections in certain hot spots and efforts by the Trump administration to restart the U.S. economy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, when asked by TheStreet's Jim Cramer on CNBC about whether he thinks the U.S. economy could be back in business during May, he said, "I do, Jim."

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 1,498,833, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 89,732.

The U.S. has 432,438 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 14,808.