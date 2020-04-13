Dow Moves Sharply Lower as Wall Street's Slide Gains Momentum

Investors digest an historic agreement to cut oil production while keeping their focus squarely on the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy and corporate earnings.

Stocks declined Monday as investors digested an historic agreement to cut oil production while keeping their focus squarely on the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 455 points, or 1.92%, to 23,264, the S&P 500 declined 1.84% and the Nasdaq was down 0.99%.

Asian shares traded lower while most European markets were closed for Easter Monday.

Earnings season begins this week with reports rolling in from big U.S. banks and financial firms such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report on Tuesday. The numbers, however, will be released during a period of uncertainty and low visibility resulting from the pandemic.

U.S. stocks are coming off their biggest week of gains since 1974 after the Federal Reserve announced a plan to pump more than $2.3 trillion into the economy.

The S&P 500 jumped 12% for the holiday-shortened week despite 6.6 million people filing for unemployment benefits as companies curtailed operations, restaurants closed and hotels welcomed very few guests during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow climbed 13% for the week and the Nasdaq posted a weekly gain of 11%.

"Right now, a lot of investors seem to be waiting for the other foot to drop. We are hearing a lot of people say, 'This current rally is a head fake, and we are going to re-test and break the lows!' said Erin Hay of Monument Wealth Management.

”Bear markets are notorious for these types of melt-ups, so we’re not calling March 23 'the' bottom. That’s not our core competence. Rather, we are telling clients to focus on the current market level as an opportunity. I do think it is telling that on a day the U.S. surgeon general used language calling the coming week “our Pearl Harbor,” the indices were up 5%," Hay added.

Oil prices were higher Monday after OPEC leaders, as well as non-member allies, finally reached a conclusive agreement that will cut production by around 10 million barrels a day.

The deal, which begins on May 1 and lasts for two years, could see supplies cut by as much as 20 million barrels per day - or a fifth of world output - if G-20 member states agree to participate in the historic deal, which was reached after four days of negotiations by video conference.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery, which are tightly connected to U.S. gas prices, rose 2.86% to $23.41 a barrel.

Oil services companies such as Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report and Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Report were falling Monday.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 1,863,406, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 115,225.

The U.S. has 557,590 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 22,109, also the most in the world.