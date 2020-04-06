Dow Soars 1,000 Points on Early Signs Coronavirus Pandemic Is Slowing

Stocks rise solidly as data show reported cases of the coronavirus slowing across the globe.

Stocks rose solidly Monday as data showed reported cases of the coronavirus slowed across the globe over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,011 points, or 4.8%, to 22,063, the S&P 500 jumped 4.67% and the Nasdaq rose 4.72%.

In New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, deaths fell for the first time in days and many hard-hit European countries also saw their tallies decrease.

“Hundreds of people are passing away each day from the pandemic, but less so than previous days, giving markets hope that the lockdown measures are finally starting to prove effective,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

“Like the rest of the world, financial markets are searching for any slivers of hope,” he said.

President Donald Trump, however, warned over the weekend the coming week would be "one of the toughest weeks" of the outbreak.

Stocks were rebounding from Friday's sharp declines that came after U.S. employers cut 701,000 in March, the first drop in employment since 2010.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 1,289,380, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 70,589.

The U.S. has 337,971 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 9,664, behind Italy and Spain.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the state for the first time in days has seen a decrease in the number of deaths and infections from the Covid-19 disease. The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a drop of 36 from Saturday.

Citing that data from New York, Vice President Mike Pence said he and President Trump were beginning to see signs the virus outbreak was leveling off.

“We are beginning to see the glimmers of progress,” Pence said at a White House news conference on Sunday. “The experts will tell me not to jump to any conclusions, and I’m not, but like your president I’m an optimistic person and I’m hopeful.”

“We are still optimistic that the administration will be able to get this virus under control and reopen the economy by the end of April, early May,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus, told Bloomberg. “If that does occur, it’s likely that we’re able to control the downturn from a depressionary scenario into a recessionary scenario.”

Global oil prices retreated Monday as OPEC leaders delayed an emergency meeting on production cuts in order to allow Russia and Saudi Arabia more time to broker a deal that could stabilize markets and satisfy Trump.

The president prodded the world's two biggest producers last week with a tweet that suggested the pair would make massive cuts to their daily production totals to boost prices.

Officials from Moscow and Riyadh, however, have yet to reach terms of any production cuts, and are struggling to find common ground following the collapse of a three-year output limit agreement among OPEC members and their allies last month in Vienna.