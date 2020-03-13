Stocks Rise and Chip Away at Wall Street's Dramatic Losses

Stock rise Friday and chip away at Wall Street's dramatic losses from Thursday and from the week.

Stock rose Friday and chipped away at Wall Street's dramatic losses from Thursday and from the week that were brought about by fears of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 564 points, or 2.66%, to 21,765, the S&P 500 rose 3.15% and the Nasdaq gained 3.08%.

The S&P 500 fell 9.5% on Thursday and has dropped 26.7% from its all-time high, which was set just last month. The S&P 500 entered a bear market, a day after the Dow did the same.

The Dow plummeted 10% on Thursday, or 2,352 points, for its worst day since a nearly 23% drop on Oct. 19, 1987.

"The capitulation we are seeing is largely unprecedented and whenever we see these signs we think it is a time to buy," said Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services. "Credit should be bought here as the (Federal Reserve) will no doubt announce some type of purchase program soon."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC Friday that the White House and Congress were nearing a deal on a stimulus plan.

“I think we’re very close to getting this done,” Mnuchin said. “The president is absolutely committed that this will be an entire government effort, that we will be working with the House and Senate.”

Despite Friday's gains, global equities were headed for their worst week since 2008 as markets remained unsure of whether emergency financial measures from governments will be enough to prevent a recession.

Even the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would step in to ease “highly unusual disruptions” in the Treasury market and pump in at least $1.5 trillion couldn't stop Wall Street from reeling Thursday.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs now expect the Fed to slash interest rates by 100 basis points - back to zero - when the central bank meets next week.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 135,467, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths increased to 4,981.

The U.S. has 1,701 cases of the virus and deaths have climbed to 41.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report said Friday it would close Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort starting March 16 through to the end of the month.

The entertainment giant announced Thursday the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort and the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City declared a state of emergency and banned gatherings of 500 or more people. Broadway shows went dark Thursday evening until April 13.

Warren Buffett said the annual meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report investment firm will be held May 2 without shareholders in attendance as the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt life on and off Wall Street.

Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report posted fiscal first-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates and pulled its fiscal-year guidance due to the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report posted fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings ahead of analysts' estimates but warned the coronavirus pandemic would have an impact on booking decisions, consulting services and marketing spending by its customers.