Stock Market Today - 9/13: Stocks Turn Sharply Lower After August Inflation Shock

A faster-than-expected reading for August inflation, including a big jump in core prices, has investors rekindling bets on more jumbo rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. equity futures turned sharply lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields surged, following a surprisingly fast reading for August inflation that has rekindled bets on big Fed rate hikes over the coming months. 

Stocks had been trading in the green ahead of the pivotal August reading of domestic inflation for the world's biggest economy, as investors looked for indications of peak price pressures in the U.S. economy, thanks in part to tumbling gas prices and the unravelling of supply chain disruptions.

 The headline consumer price index for the month of August was estimated to have risen 8.3% from last year, down from the 8.5% pace recorded in July but faster than the Street consensus forecast of 8.1%.

So-called core inflation, which strips-out volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.6% on the month, and 6.3% on the year, the report noted, with both the annual and monthly reading coming firmly north of Street forecasts.

The Federal Reserve's resolve in both fighting the impact of the fastest inflation in four decades, as well as its reluctance to believe in moderating CPI levels without "compelling" evidence of a downturn, will likely mean Tuesday's data has little effect on the size of next week's interest rate hike.

The CME Group's FedWatch, in fact, still suggests a 90% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike, the third in succession, with traders pricing in the likelihood of a Fed Funds rate that could top out at 4% by early next year.

However, bigger hikes are now being priced in, as well, including a 20% chance of a 100 basis point move higher next week.

That could be why the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, reversed its earlier declines, rising 0.6% following the data release as 2-year Treasury note yields surged 14 basis points to 3.69%.

A weaker-than-expected auction of $32 billion in new 10-year notes yesterday suggested investors remain uneasy about growth and inflation prospects, as foreign buyers backed away from the sale and overall demand slumped to a multi-month low.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are indicating a 68 point opening bell decline while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a 380 point slump. Futures linked to the tech-focused Nasdaq are indicating a 280 point move to the downside.

Oracle Corp.  (ORCL)  shares moved higher after the cloud-focused software group posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings but forecast solid near-term revenues.

Peloton Interactive  (PTON)  shares fell 2.3% after the connected fitness group said co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi would leave the group as part of its broader restructuring effort.

Starbucks  (SBUX)  shares edged higher Tuesday ahead of the group's much-anticipated investor day presentation, the first under new CEO Laxman Narasimhan, later in the session.

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
