Stock Market Today - 6/29: Stocks Turn Higher on Inflation Relief As Recession Concerns Mount

Growth bets gave way to recession fears in overnight trading, pulling global stocks lower and setting up a weaker start to the Wednesday session on Wall Street.

Updated at 8:12 am EST

U.S. equity futures turned higher Wednesday, while the dollar found favor against its global peers and bond yields inched south, as global markets quickly retreated from bets on a near-term recovery to focus on prospects of a looming recession.

Much of that concern is linked to the impact central bank rate hikes, designed to fight the fastest inflation in a generation, will have on both consumer demand and broader economic growth.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, in fact, told CNBC Wednesday that she would back a 75 basis point rate increase next month if economic conditions were to remain unchanged.

A reading of U.S. consumer confidence yesterday was the lowest in nearly two years, while data from manufacturing to housing to retail sales suggests a broad-based slowdown in the world's biggest economy.

Investors are still holding out hope, however, that central bankers will ease up on their inflation fight if the economy slips into recession, and may get at least an indication of that from speeches later today at the European Central Bank's annual forum in the resort town of Sintra in Portugal.

That bet found some life after a softer-than-expected reading for June inflation in Germany which suggests consumer price pressures may have peaked in Europe's biggest economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey are all slated to speak at the event, which begins at around 8:30 am Eastern time.

Ahead of that, and with global stocks nursing steep losses following last night's sell-off on Wall Street, the U.S dollar index -- which tends to rise against its global peers when investors are taking a defensive tone in the markets -- gained 0.05% to trade at 104.522, while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields eased to 3.158% during European dealing.

"Treasuries seem to have found a safe-haven bid for the moment, something that is familiar from markets past, but not associated with this cycle, in which in most cases, a rise in treasury yields has served as a driver of negative risk sentiment," said Saxo Bank strategists. "The technical situation picks up energy if the 10-year yield follow through last week’s low of 3.00%, which could shift the focus back toward the 2.75% area and suggest that market concern for an incoming recession is gathering pace."

Oil prices bumped higher ahead of a two-day series of OPEC meetings, held virtually in Vienna, that are expected to conclude with the cartel making no changes to its modest pace of monthly output increases.

WTI futures for August delivery were marked $1.48 higher on the session at $113.34 per barrel ahead of Energy Department stockpile data later in the day, while Brent contracts for the same month rose $1.29 to $119.27 per barrel.

Europe's region-side Stoxx 600 index, on pace for its worst quarterly decline since the pandemic, was marked 0.92% lower in mid-day Frankfurt trading, following on from a 1.6% slump for the MSCI ex-Japan index in Asia.

On Wall Street, futures tied to the S&P 500, which remains firm entrenched in bear-market territory, are indicating a 130 point opening bell gain while those liked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a 12 point bump. Futures linked to the tech-focused Nasdaq are indicating a 33 point advance.

In terms of individual stocks, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report shares fell 1.6% following a report that the clean-energy carmaker has laid off around 200 workers in a California office focused on its auto pilot system.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report gained 0.6% following a move by the entertainment giant's board of directors to extend the contract of CEO Bob Chapek by another three years.

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest Inc. Class A Report shares jumped 2.5% following news that longtime CEO Ben Silbermann will leave the group to make way for former Google GOOGL executive Bill Ready.

General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills Inc. Report gained 1.05% after posting stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and boosting its quarterly dividend, despite "significant inflation and supply chain disruptions" that pressured profit margins.