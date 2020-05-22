Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. but does that mean the stock market will be open or closed on Monday, May 25?

Memorial Day weekend is here for people living in the U.S. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in America that honors U.S. Military members who died while serving. Memorial Day this year is Monday, May 25.

Not everyone is off on Memorial Day despite it being a Federal Holiday. Will the stock market be available for trading on Memorial Day, or will it be closed in observance?

Is the Stock Market Open on Memorial Day?

The major stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, will be closed for Memorial Day. You'll have to wait until Tuesday to do your trading when you wake up on Monday. Also, the U.S. bond market will be closed on Memorial Day. Currency and commodities markets will also be closed on Memorial Day.

When Is the Stock Market Closed?

There are nine holidays each year that the stock market is closed including Memorial Day, Good Friday, and Labor Day. For the full list of U.S. holidays that the stock market is closed, please read TheStreet's article on when the stock market is open and closed.

What Are the Regular Hours for the Stock Market?

The regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 4 pm Eastern. You can trade premarket and after-hours on weekdays that the stock market is open but not on holidays when the stock market is closed.

Is Jim Cramer Airing Mad Money on Memorial Day?

No. As CNBC usually does on holidays when the stock market is closed, they will be running a marathon of Shark Tank in the 6 pm Eastern time slot, which is when Mad Money usually airs on weekdays. Here is the latest Mad Money recap from the team at TheStreet.