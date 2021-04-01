Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday?

Even though Good Friday is not a federal holiday, NYSE and the Nasdaq are closed. Bond markets are also closed Friday, April 2, 2021.

Depending on where you work, you may have Friday, April 2 off for Good Friday. Good Friday is not a federal holiday, so government services will not be closed but many companies will observe the religious holiday.

With this uncertainty, you may not be sure if any of the stock markets will be open on Good Friday for you to buy or sell. Will the stock market be available for trading on Good Friday, or will it be closed in observance?

Is the Stock Market Open on Good Friday?

The major stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, will be closed for Good Friday. You'll have to wait until next week to do your trading. Also, the U.S. bond market will be closed on Good Friday. Currency and commodities markets will also be closed on Good Friday.

Good Friday is a religious holiday observed by Christians the Friday before Easter. Good Friday is not a federal holiday and most businesses will stay open for the day. This is the only holiday that the stock market closes for an entire trading day that is not a federal holiday.

When Is the Stock Market Closed?

The stock market is closed for nine holidays each year including Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. For a full list of U.S. holidays on which the stock market is closed, please read TheStreet's column outlining these dates.

What Are the Regular Hours for the Stock Market?

Regular trading hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 am to 4 pm ET on weekdays.

Is Jim Cramer Airing Mad Money on Good Friday?

No. CNBC will be running a marathon of Shark Tank in the 6 pm ET time slot that Mad Money usually airs. Here is the latest Mad Money recap from the team at TheStreet.