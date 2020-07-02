Is the Stock Market Open the Friday Before the Fourth of July?

The Fourth of July is a federal holiday but it falls on a Saturday this year. Does that mean the stock market will be open or closed on July 3 instead?

Fourth of July weekend is here and this year will certainly not have the same celebrations people in the U.S. are accustomed to due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The question many investors are wondering is if the market is open because the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year. Will the stock market be available for trading this Friday, the day before the Fourth of July, or will it be closed in observance?

Is the Stock Market Open on the Fourth of July?

The major stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, will be closed for the day before the Fourth of July. You'll have to wait until Monday to do your trading. Also, the U.S. bond market will be closed on July 3. Currency and commodities markets will also be closed July 3 as well.

When Is the Stock Market Closed?

There are nine holidays each year that the stock market is closed including the day before the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Good Friday, and Labor Day. For the full list of U.S. holidays that the stock market is closed, please read TheStreet's on when the stock market is open and closed.

What Are the Regular Hours for the Stock Market?

The regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 4 pm Eastern. You can trade premarket and after-hours on weekdays that the stock market is open but not on holidays when the stock market is closed.

Is Jim Cramer Airing Mad Money July 3?

No. As CNBC usually does on holidays when the stock market is closed, they will be running a marathon of Shark Tank in the 6 pm Eastern time slot, which is when Mad Money usually airs on weekdays. Here is the Mad Money Recap page with all the show recaps from the team at TheStreet.

