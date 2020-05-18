Dow Rallies Sharply on Hopes for Coronavirus Vaccine

Stocks are up sharply as Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate shows positive results in early-stage trials.

Stocks rose sharply Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed optimism the country can begin to rebound in the second half of 2020, and a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report showed positive results in early-stage trials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 668 points, or 2.82%, to 24,354, the S&P 500 gained 2.45% and the Nasdaq rose 1.8%.

Moderna shares were soaring 28% Monday after the biotech company said results from its first human trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine showed it could create an immune response in patients. The findings were based on results from the first eight people who received the vaccine.

The Cambridge, Mass., company said it would begin a phase 3 trial in July, earlier than it previously hoped.

Fed Chairman Powell said the United States can expect a gradual and likely bumpy recovery as lockdowns are lifted during the coronavirus pandemic but added a full-blown sequel to the Great Depression isn't likely.

"The big thing we have to avoid," said Powell, in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, "is a second wave of the virus."

The Fed chief said the recovery process could run through to the end of 2021 - "it'll be a while before we really feel well recovered," he said - and added that the only path to a sure recovery will be a vaccine.

“For the economy to fully recover people will have to be fully confident, and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine,” he said.

Assuming the U.S. can somehow escape a second wave of the coronavirus, it will see the economy recover steadily through the second half of 2020 after a potential peak jobless rate of up to 25% and dramatic shrinkage of gross domestic product, the Fed chairman said in the interview.

“In the long run and even in the medium run, you wouldn’t want to bet against the American economy,” Powell said during the interview.

Investors also cheered the the reopening of the U.S. economy. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said about 75% of the state's economy had reopened, while Apple (AAPL) - Get Report said more than 25 stores in the U.S. and 12 stores in Canada would reopen this week after being forced to close by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street also was prepping for a number of earnings reports this week, most notably from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.