Dow Rises on Vaccine Progress and Goldman's Big Beat

Stocks get a lift from news that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate produces the desired immune response and stronger-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs.

Stocks were higher Wednesday, getting a lift from news that a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report produced the desired immune response and stronger-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257 points, or 0.97%, to 26,900, the S&P 500 gained 0.85% and the Nasdaq was up 0.67%.

The vaccine, under development by Moderna and the U.S. National Institutes of Health, produced antibodies in all patients tested in an initial safety trial. The data was published Tuesday evening in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine.

Scientists will begin a 30,000-person study July 27 to determine the vaccine's effectiveness against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 13.3 million people across the globe and killed nearly 580,000.

The U.S. on Tuesday reported 67,417 new cases of the coronavirus, a single-day record.

“The cherry on top has to be the positive virus vaccine update as optimism on the vaccine is more than a show stopper. It's the ultimate recession stopper,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

“The positive coverage on a potential Covid-19 vaccine represents a rotating carousel of positive news that is overwhelming rising virus cases in the U.S.,” he added.

Moderna rose 11.5% in trading Wednesday.

“This is really quite good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

“The gold standard of protection against a viral infection is neutralizing antibodies,” he added. “And the data from the study, small numbers as it may be, are pretty clear that this vaccine is capable of inducing quite good [levels] of neutralizing antibodies.”

AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report rose after a report said a medical journal would be releasing positive news regarding the coronavirus vaccine the biopharma giant has been developing with the University of Oxford.

Goldman Sachs posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings as it followed Wall Street rivals with a surge in trading revenue linked to market volatility during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldman Sachs reported earnings of $6.26 a share, up 7.7% from the same period last year and well ahead of analysts' estimates of $3.78.

Investment banking revenue rose 36% to $2.66 billion, echoing the surge reported by U.S. rivals JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Report.

Stocks rose Tuesday in a choppy session as Wall Street weighed earnings from big U.S. banks and a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases.

The Dow rose 556 points, or 2.13%, to close at 26,642, and the S&P 500 gained 1.34%. The Nasdaq closed 0.94% higher.