Stock Market Live: Caterpillar, Merck Boost Dow Ahead Of Q3 GDP ;Ford Stock Surges

U.S. equity futures moved higher Thursday, while short-term Treasury bond yields continued their recent assent, as investor balance a healthy corporate earnings seasons against the prospect of tighter central bank policies and cooling global growth.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report will highlight today's earnings slate, although both tech giants will report September updates after the close of trading, as investors will first focus on an initial estimate of third quarter GDP growth at 8:30 am Eastern time.

The U.S. economy's post-pandemic recovery likely slowed notably in the third quarter, GDP data is expected to indicate Thursday, as consumption cooled in the face of a surge in Delta-variant infections and the fading impact of government stimulus and extended jobless benefits.

"Our third quarter forecast implies that GDP is still some 2.25% smaller than would have been the case if the pre-COVID trend had continued," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The gap should narrow in the fourth quarter and then close in the first quarter of next year, if we're right about growth rebounding strongly post-Delta."

A weaker reading is already being reflected in recent moves in U.S. Treasury bond yields, where the difference between 2-year notes and 10-year notes is just 98 basis points, suggesting traders are concerned for near-term rates hikes snuffing out longer-term growth prospects.

The Bank of Canada's signal of an early 2022 rate hike triggered more of that concern yesterday, putting today's European Central Bank meeting in Frankfurt in sharp focus as well.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating an 80 point opening bell gain following earnings from Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report and Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for 14.5 point move to the upside.

Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 95 point advance ahead of the after-the-bell updates from Apple and Amazon.

Merck shares jumped 1.8% to $83.00 each after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, as it looks for FDA approval for its developing COVID pill molnupiravir.

Caterpillar shares, meanwhile, raced 3% higher to $202.00 each as a rebound in construction equipment demand, as well as surging commodity prices, helped boost the industrial group's third quarter bottom line.

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares, too, moved sharply higher after last night's third quarter earnings blowout, and could open at levels last seen for the second-largest U.S. carmaker in more than a decade.

Apple will publish fourth quarter earnings after the close of trading Thursday as investors look for any impact from the global chip shortage on iPhone sales for the world's most-valuable tech company.

Apple is expected to say sales rose 31% from last year to $84.8 billion, thanks in part to surging smartphone demand and a recovery in China. Apple's expected bottom line of $1.24 per share is also firmly higher than last year's pandemic-hit tally, although investors will likely focus on the group's holiday-quarter forecasts following the September launch of the iPhone 13 and reports of production cuts.

Amazon shares bumped higher, too, ahead of the online retail giant's third quarter earnings report after the close that is expected to show solid gains in overall sales while navigating labor and supply chain challenges.

Analysts expect Amazon to post a bottom line of $8.92 per share on total revenues of $111.6 billion for the three months ending in September. Amazon has said it sees operating income of between $3.5 billion to $6 billion on revenues in the range of $106 billion to $112 billion, compared to the Refinitiv forecast of $118.9 billion.

In other markets, global oil prices eased for the third consecutive session Thursday, falling to the lowest levels in two weeks, as Iran signaled it will return to talks aimed as slowing the development of its nuclear program and the U.S. Energy Department said domestic crude stockpiles rose by a much larger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels last week.

WTI futures contracts for December delivery were marked $1.22 lower on the session at $81.44 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month fell $1.24 to $83.38 per barrel.

In Europe, a solid slate of bluechip earnings, as well as a move higher for U.S. equity futures, lifted the Stoxx 600 to a modest 0.12% gain, although sentiment was dented by a weaker-than-expected third quarter update from Volkswagen AG, which included a warning on cost cuts linked to semiconductor supply disruptions.