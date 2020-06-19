Stocks Rise on Breakthrough in U.S.-China Trade Negotiations

A report says China will speed up purchases of soybeans, corn and ethanol from the United States.

Stocks rose Friday after a report said China would speed up purchases of soybeans, corn and ethanol from the United States as part of the phase one trade agreement between the world's two largest economies.

China will step up buying of the American farm goods after purchases fell behind due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Thursday following meetings in Hawaii this week that Beijing would honor its commitments under the trade accord.

“During my meeting with CCP Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, he recommitted to completing and honoring all of the obligations of Phase 1 of the trade deal between our two countries,” Pompeo said in a tweet.

The report was giving U.S. stocks a lift Friday, offsetting concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 322 points, or 1.24%, to 26,402, the S&P 500 rose 1.04% and the Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Equities were poised to finish higher for the fourth week in the last five.

Stocks finished mixed Thursday as optimism over a global economic recovery lost out to worries over the spread of the virus. Sentiment was dented by rising infection numbers in some U.S. states, including Florida, Arizona, California and Texas.

The Dow fell 39 points, or 0.15%, to 26,080, the S&P 500 rose 0.06% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.33%, marking its fifth straight day of gains.

Many companies Friday were commemorating Juneteenth (June 19), the day that marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and a number of other companies said they would observe June 19 as a paid company holiday.