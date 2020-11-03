Dow Surges 500 Points as America Chooses Its President

Stocks extend gains Tuesday as the United States casts votes for president for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Stock were rising Tuesday, adding to gains from the previous session, as America chooses its president for the next four years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 507 points, or 1.89%, to 27,432, the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.

Most polls have indicated Democratic challenger Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump in Tuesday's election. But regardless of the outcome, Wall Street most of all wants a clear winner and an uncontested result.

A Biden win could mean the U.S. enacts a stimulus package for an economy struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. House Democrats and the White House so far have failed to approve a new relief package despite months of negotiations.

With a commanding lead in national polls, and advantages beyond the margin of error in key swing states, Biden could capture the White House with a solid Electoral College majority, although early balloting likely will mean a final decision from several states may not be known until later in the week.

"The election outcome will drive all markets over the next day or two,” Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, told Bloomberg in an interview. “How they move depends on the extent to which we have clarity about the results.”

Stocks finished higher Monday as investors prepared for a week filled with not only the presidential election but also a Federal Reserve policy meeting and the U.S. jobs report.

American depositary receipts of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report fell 7.1% to $288.78 in trading Tuesday after officials at the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the pending listing of Ant Group, the world's biggest initial public offering. Alibaba purchased a 33% stake in Ant Group in 2018.