Dow Up Sharply as Job Losses Less Than Feared, U.S.-China Talk Trade

Stocks are higher as the U.S. economy shed 20.5 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate shot up to nearly 15%, large numbers but less than feared.

Stocks rose Friday following news that trade representatives from the U.S. and China held a constructive phone call and as jobs losses in April and the unemployment rate were lower than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 347 points, or 1.45%, to 24,223, the S&P 500 gained 1.23% and the Nasdaq was up 1.17%.

The U.S. economy shed 20.5 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate shot up to nearly 15%, its highest level since the 1980s, as the coronavirus pandemic abruptly led to nationwide lockdowns and the closure of countless businesses.

The numbers, which were better than Wall Street’s dire forecasts of 22 million lost jobs, still eclipsed the previous record of 1.96 million jobs lost in 1945 at the end of World War II.

The unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April from 4.4% in March. As recently as February the rate was at a 50-year low of 3.5%.

"The extremely high unemployment readings are not likely to be permanent since they largely reflect government-mandated business shutdowns, and states are already in the process of gradually reopening their economies," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.

"The degree to which the labor market improves from here will be dependent on the willingness of state and local governments to reopen their respective economies as well as the coincident data on the spread of the disease within each region. A material resurgence in Covid-19 cases would likely lead to shutdown extensions or a repeat of more stringent containment efforts," Pride added.

Reuters reported that top officials from Washington and Beijing discussed their Phase One trade agreement, with both sides saying they expected obligations under the pact to be met.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed during the phone call that the world's two largest economies would strive to implement the trade agreement reached earlier this year, said China’s commerce ministry.

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report posted a massive first-quarter loss but said it was steaming ahead despite a steep drop in demand for its core ride-hailing business.

Uber reported a loss of $2.94 billion, its widest loss in three quarters, on revenue that was roughly in line with analysts' expectations for the March quarter. But the company is hoping to capitalize on healthy growth in its Eats business by expanding into new categories, such as grocery and package delivery.