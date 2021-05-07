Stocks Rise and Tech Shares Lead Gains on Massive Payrolls Miss

Tech shares rally as investors reset expectations for inflation following a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

Stocks traded higher Friday and tech shares rallied as investors reset expectations for inflation following a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62 points, or 0.18%, to 34,610, the S&P 500 rose 0.34% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%. The Dow closed at an all-time high Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low.

U.S. employers added 266,000 jobs in April, far below forecasts that called for close to 1 million. Wages also jumped, rising 0.3% on the year, suggesting new workers will need to be paid even higher salaries if they are to return to the workforce.

"To put it mildly, (Friday's) report did not meet expectations. This might be one of the most disappointing jobs reports of all time," said Nick Bunker, Indeed's economic research director.

"The labor market needs to gain 8.2 million jobs to put us back where we were pre-pandemic, not accounting for the jobs that would have been created if the pandemic never happened. Every month job gains don’t accelerate puts us further behind," Bunker added.

The unemployment rate last month edged higher to 6.1%.

Treasury yields were flat. The benchmark 10-year Treasury dropped briefly to below to 1.5% on Friday as inflation risks ebbed.

Stocks have traded higher in recent weeks amid optimism that the pandemic in the U.S. was receding as vaccination programs have helped people get back to work and allowed restrictions to be lifted.

But with the reopening of the economy has come concern about rising inflation and worries the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its $120 billion of monthly asset purchases.

The Federal Reserve has remained united in its message on inflation risks and its commitment to keeping interest rates at record lows for at least the next two years. However, economists have begun suggesting its increasingly likely the Fed could begin pulling back on its monthly bond purchases in the second half of the year.

The Federal Reserve said Thursday in its semi-annual financial stability report that elevated risk appetite was increasing "vulnerabilities" in the U.S. financial system.

"Vulnerabilities associated with elevated risk appetite are rising,” said Fed Gov. Lael Brainard, the head of the Fed's financial stability committee, in a statement. “The combination of stretched valuations with very high levels of corporate indebtedness bear watching because of the potential to amplify the effects of a re-pricing event.”

Some asset prices "may be vulnerable to significant declines should risk appetite fall," the central bank cautioned.

Copper prices soared to an all-time high on expectations demand will increase as economies reopen.

Soaring revenue helped sports-betting platform DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report post better-than-expected first-quarter results and boost its fiscal-year revenue guidance.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report was rising sharply Friday after the fitness technology company said revenue in its fiscal third quarter than doubled and that the hit it will take from a recall of its treadmills would be less than feared.

