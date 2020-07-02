Dow Rises but Well Off Highs as U.S. Adds More Jobs Than Expected

Stocks rise Thursday after the U.S. adds 4.8 million workers to payrolls in June, higher than estimates.

Stocks rose Thursday but came off earlier highs after a better-than-estimated U.S. jobs report for June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 173 points, or 0.68%, to 25,908, the S&P 500 gained 0.76% and the Nasdaq was up 0.93%.

U.S. employers added 4.8 million workers to payrolls last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the unemployment rate dropped to 11.1%.

The surge in jobs followed data showing both an upward revision for May additions, to 2.7 million from 2.5 million, and a stronger-than-expected jobless claims reading for the week ended June 27, which fell for the 13th week in a row to 1.427 million.

"It’s encouraging to see jobs improve incrementally, but the overall picture is still very much in dire straits - putting tremendous strain on the U.S. economy," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "While employment in leisure and hospitality saw a significant rise, this sector is one of the most fragile as restaurants and hotels are faced with back-peddling or stalling phased reopenings."

The "good news," Loewengart said, was that "government payrolls moved out of negative territory for the first time in three months and manufacturing payrolls continue to climb from last month."

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the U.S. economy has come "roaring back" from losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic even as new infection numbers surge in various parts of the United States.

The jobs gains still leave more than 16 million Americans out of work, a number that could rise in the coming weeks as bars, restaurants and cafes delay or reverse plans to reopen as new coronavirus infections have spiked in certain parts of the country.

McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Report said it will pause the reopening of all dine-in services in the U.S. as coronavirus cases flare up in areas across the country.

U.S. daily coronavirus cases rose by 51,374 on Wednesday, the first time daily cases crossed 50,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday after Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report released a study of an experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed a "strong immune response" in human trials, and U.S. manufacturing data was better than expected.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report soared Thursday after the electric carmaker posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter delivery figures.

Tesla delivered 90,650 units over the three months ended in June, well ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of 72,000.