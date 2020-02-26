Stocks Rise After Wall Street's Four-Day Selloff

Stocks edge higher Wednesday following the worst four-day selloff on Wall Street since December 2018.

Stocks edged higher Wednesday following the worst four-day selloff on Wall Street since December 2018. Coronavirus update: 78,064 confirmed cases in China and 2,715 deaths; globally, there are 81,191 cases and 2,768 deaths. Walt Disney is Real Money's Stock of the Day after CEO Bob Iger surprisingly resigned earlier than was expected.

Stocks edged higher Wednesday following the worst four-day selloff on Wall Street since December 2018 after warnings from health officials that the coronavirus likely will spread to the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160 points, or 0.59%, to 27,241, the S&P 500 gained 0.67% and the Nasdaq was up 0.8%.

The S&P 500 has lost 7.6% in the last four days after hitting a record high a week ago. The declines have led to $2.14 trillion in losses, according to S&P Global.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were trading at at 1.364%, following Tuesday's record-low settlement of 1.328%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans should be prepared for the disease to spread in the United States. There currently are 57 confirmed cases in the U.S.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen - and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC in a call with reporters.

The advice followed similar warnings from the World Health Organization, which urged countries to step up their defense systems as the number of global infections rose past 81,000 and the death toll reached 2,762 - including more than 50 outside of China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019.

Donald Trump said Wednesday he would hold a news conference at 6 p.m. ET to discuss the coronavirus.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report CEO Bob Iger stepped down Tuesday and Bob Chapek, who has led Disney Parks, Experiences and Products since 2018, was named as Iger’s successor.

Iger, who last year said he planned to resign in 2021, becomes executive chairman of Disney and will “direct the company’s creative endeavors,” the media and entertainment giant said.

“The company has gotten larger and more complex,” Iger said during a conference call with analysts. “I should be spending as much time as possible on the creative side of our businesses.”

Walt Disney is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells DIS? Learn more now.

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report was falling Wednesday after announcing that co-CEO Keith Block was stepping down.

Remaining chief Marc Benioff worked to assure investors that Salesforce's leadership remained strong despite Block's departure.

The announcement that Block was leaving the company - he assumed the co-CEO post alongside Benioff in August 2018 - came as a surprise given that many observers of Salesforce viewed him as a successor to Benioff, who co-founded the company 21 years ago.

On a call with shareholders, Benioff said that Block’s departure wouldn't cause any interruption in the company’s business execution this year. Block will remain as an adviser to Benioff, the company said in a press release.

“When you look at our total management team that Keith and I have built ... I think it is the finest management team in the software industry and maybe any industry,” said Benioff.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts amid ongoing cost-cutting measures and improved foot traffic at its big-box brick-and-mortar stores, even as same-store sales dropped.

The home-improvement retailer said it expects fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of between $6.45 and $6.65 a share, below analysts' forecasts of $6.67 a share.