Stocks Retreat From Record Highs as Wall Street Focuses on Earnings

Stocks declined Monday following the S&P 500's fourth straight week of gains as investors turned their attention to a busy week for earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.21%, to 34,127, the S&P 500 dropped 0.13% and the Nasdaq was down 0.33%.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report fell 2.79% Monday after a Tesla Model S involved in an accident that killed two passengers over the weekend in Texas was believed to be without a driver and on autopilot.

The Dow and S&P 500 on Friday closed at records for a second day as soaring growth in China and strong U.S. data provided investors with further reason to believe in a surging post-pandemic recovery.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.2%, the S&P 500 gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose Monday to 1.612%. Yields have been easing in April amid diminished concerns that the Federal Reserve would boost interest rates sooner than expected to curtail recovery-induced inflation.

Tricky Technical Conditions Persist as Substantial News Flow Starts to Hit

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings but noted that sales from stadiums, restaurants and movie theaters continued to be pressured by coronavirus closures. The stock

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report is expected to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell Monday. Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report reports Tuesday.

Bitcoin rose 2.14% Monday to $56,406 after suffering steep losses on Sunday following a week that sent the world's largest cryptocurrency to record highs following the stock market debut of Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Report.

Bitcoin dropped 15% on Sunday, the most since February.

CNN reported that the sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend seems to have been triggered by an unconfirmed Twitter rumor that the U.S. Treasury was planning to crack down on money laundering schemes involving cryptocurrencies. The Treasury declined to comment.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Sunday indicated that just more than half of the U.S. population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, with 84.2 million completely inoculated and 209.4 million doses administered.

The U.S. is on pace for so-called herd immunity and a full re-opening of the world's largest economy by the early summer. However, global infections have been rising, with 5.2 million new cases - the most on record - confirmed last week as vaccine campaigns in Europe sputter and larger nations such as India and Brazil continue to suffer outbreaks and new variant developments.