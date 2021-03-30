Stocks Fall as Rising Treasury Yields Pressure Tech Shares

Treasury yields climb as progress on the vaccine rollout and President Joe Biden's spending plans lift optimism about a swifter economic recovery.

Stocks were lower Tuesday and Treasury yields climbed as progress on the vaccine rollout in the U.S. and President Joe Biden's spending plans lifted optimism about a swifter economic recovery.

Traders also weighed whether the implosion of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital will be isolated or exposure to the situation will spread to other banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47 points, or 0.14%, to 33,123, the S&P 500 dipped 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.51%.

Bond yields have been rising on investor concern that a stronger economic rebound will lead to higher inflation. Those worries, in turn, have sparked a rotation to value stocks and away from high-growth equities, particularly rate-sensitive technology shares.

Biden said Monday that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by April 19. Biden aims to have full vaccine availability for all American adults by May 1.

Vaccines from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, meanwhile, were "highly effective" in preventing COVID-19 infections "in real-world conditions among health care personnel, first responders, and other essential workers," U.S. health officials said.

President Biden on Wednesday is expected to unveil a two-pronged stimulus package with a focus on infrastructure and jobs. A revamp of the tax code is also part of the plan, according to reports.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.747% early Tuesday, near 14-month highs reached earlier, as bond investors fretted over Biden's plans to boost infrastructure spending as part of his $3 trillion stimulus deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday closed at a record in mixed trading Monday as investors weighed the uncertain fallout of the forced liquidation of positions held by Archegos Capital.

Credit Suisse (CS) - Get Report and Nomura Holdings (NMR) - Get Report warned they face potentially significant losses from their dealings with Archegos. Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report has told clients that any losses it faces from Archegos likely were to be immaterial.

Oil prices were pushed lower Tuesday following the rescue of the grounded Ever Given container ship, which had been blocking traffic in the Suez Canal for more than five days.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, declined 1.59% to $60.58 a barrel.