Stocks were declining Friday after the Federal Reserve said it wouldn't extend a capital break it granted banks last April during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 238 points, or 0.73%, to 32,623, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the Nasdaq was down 0.05%.

The Fed said Friday in a statement it will allow a rule that relaxed the supplementary leverage ratio to expire March 31 as planned.

Banks had been pushing for an extension, especially as the Treasury market has experienced a recent bout of volatility. The relaxed rules allowed banks to stock up on Treasury bonds without the need to set aside excess capital to compensate for them.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury traded at 1.739% on Friday after a spike drove it to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020. Yields are on track to rise for an eighth straight week.

Bank stocks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report fell Friday, coming off all-time highs they hit Thursday.

The recent rise in Treasury yields has hit technology shares especially hard. The Nasdaq slumped more than 3% Thursday as inflation worries sent yields soaring to their highest levels in 14 months.

The Federal Reserve's continued support for the U.S. economy has increased expectations for higher inflation this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, however, said the central bank believes an inflation bump would be temporary given the COVID disruption to the labor market.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report was declining Friday after the sports-apparel giant's fiscal third-quarter sales missed Wall Street estimates as supply-chain problems delayed shipments to customers in North America.

"Bottom line, we never like to see a revenue miss, however, we believe the cause behind it to be both reasonable and more importantly, something that will be made up in the current quarter as it is a supply bottleneck issue that will be cleared up and not a demand issue, which would certainly be cause for concern," said Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team, which holds Nike in its portfolio.