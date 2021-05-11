Stocks Extend Slump as Inflation Fears Sink Technology Shares

Stocks sank Tuesday, extending a drop fueled by a sharp selloff in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257 points, or 0.74%, to 34,484, the S&P 500 dropped 1.14% and the Nasdaq plunged 1.86%.

Stocks finished lower Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 2.55% on renewed anxiety over the prospects of higher inflation. The Nasdaq sank as prices in commodities such as copper and iron ore surged.

Tech Stock Hot Potato, Inflation, the 'Pain' Trade, Dips in Chips, Trading Exxon

The Federal Reserve has tried to assure Wall Street that any bump higher in inflation - which is affecting everything from food prices to shipping costs to commodities - would be transitory. But the fear among investors is that price pressures will force the central bank to raise interest rates and taper its monthly asset purchases sooner than it has signaled.

Investors will be giving even greater importance to the release Wednesday of the Consumer Price Index. CPI data are forecast to show a year-over-year gain of 3.6% in April, though comparisons are skewed by the pandemic in 2020.

Tech investors haven't been willing to wait for further inflation data. They have been dumping growth stocks that are most-sensitive to higher interest rates and have been pivoting to cheaper value stocks.

"Tech stocks are selling off despite a stabilized and substantially decreased 10-year Treasury yield because tech stocks were never going down because of a 10-year Treasury yield at 1.8% vs. 1.6% - tech stocks were and are going down because they are overpriced," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

Oil prices were lower early Tuesday as Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. oil-products pipeline, expected to be mostly back online by the weekend after a ransomware cyberattack on Friday forced its shutdown.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was declining following a Reuters report that said the electric vehicle company halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub because of uncertainty created by tensions between the U.S. and China.

Palantir (PLTR) - Get Report dropped Tuesday despite posting sales that beat analysts' forecasts and saying it sees stronger growth ahead amid an unexpected surge in stock compensation costs.