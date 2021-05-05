Stocks Turn Mixed After Services Activity in U.S. Falls Unexpectedly

Stocks turn mixed Wednesday after data show a measure of services activity in the U.S. falling unexpectedly in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72 points, or 0.21%, to 34,205, the S&P 500 rose 0.46% and the Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index dropped to 62.7 in April, down from a a record 63.7 in March.

Stocks opened higher Wednesday after private employers added 742,000 jobs in April, according to payroll processing company ADP. It was the most in seven months.

The jobs gains came in below forecasts but they are a sign of an improving U.S. labor market as the economy reopens. The official jobs report from the Labor Department will be released Friday.

"While the ADP read may have come in lower than expectations, keep in mind this is the highest number we’ve seen since the beginning of the fall," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "So we’re definitely moving in the right direction."

"Though this is just the beginning of the labor market data we’re anticipating this week, so it remains to be seen how the market will react. And maybe more importantly how the (Federal Reserve) will interpret the jobs data this week," he added.

Shares of General Motors (GM) - Get Report jumped 1.9% on Wednesday after the automaker reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and confirmed full-year profit guidance even as chip shortages bloated its overall inventory and clipped free cash flow.

The Nasdaq sank 1.88% on Tuesday with shares of tech giants selling off as investors rotated into higher-yielding value stocks and sectors poised to benefit from the economy's recovery. The interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 had its worst day since March.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stoked worries about inflation after saying interest rates "will have to rise a little bit" to keep the U.S. economy from overheating as a result of the trillions in spending passed and proposed under President Joe Biden.

She later walked back her comments, telling The Wall Street Journal that “I don’t think there’s going to be an inflationary problem, but if there is, the Fed can be counted on to address it." Yellen is the former chair of the Federal Reserve.

Commodities, meanwhile, reached their highest levels in almost a decade, according to Bloomberg, as demand has increased amid signs of recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices in the U.S. rose xx Wednesday to $ a barrel

Dogecoin, the digital currency with a dog as its logo that began as a joke, was soaring again Wednesday, up 22% to 66.95 cents, according to CoinDesk.

The cryptocurrency also set an all time-high of 69.65 cents over the last 24 hours. Dogecoin has soared 14,222% year to date.

