Dow Posts Solid Gains as Intel Edges Higher, Oil Prices Rebound

Stocks traded mostly higher Wednesday and oil prices rebounded after the Suez Canal was blocked by a huge containership that ran aground.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 228 points, or 0.71%, to 32,652, the S&P 500 was up 0.28% but the Nasdaq turned lower, falling 0.33%.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report rose more than 1% after the chipmaker said it was investing $20 billion in two new factories in Arizona as it looks to create a foundry business to provide chips for other companies.

Rotation, Rebalancing and COVID Worries Roil the Market

Stocks finished lower Tuesday, bond yields retreated and oil prices plunged on worries a resurgence of the coronavirus could delay a reopening of the global economy. The Nasdaq dropped 1.12%.

Bond yields edged higher Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in testimony before a congressional committee, said he expected inflation to move higher this year but added the Fed's "best view is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large nor persistent.”

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose modestly to 1.642 on Wednesday. The benchmark yield hit 1.754% last week, a 14-month high.

Investors will be closely monitoring Treasury bond auctions both Wednesday and Thursday.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Oil prices in the U.S. rose 3.2% to $59.61 a barrel, partially rebounding from Tuesday's plunge of as much as 6% on renewed lockdowns in Europe. Prices rose Wednesday after the Suez Canal was blocked by a Taiwanese tanker that blew off course, creating a bottleneck that could slow the delivery of more than 13 million barrels of crude through one of the world's busiest waterways.

Bitcoin rose to nearly $57,000 Wednesday after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday the electric vehicle company would begin accepting the world's largest cryptocurrency as payment for its cars.

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Wells Fargo, SPACs, Discord