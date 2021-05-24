Stocks Post Solid Gains With Focus on Strength of Economic Recovery

Stocks rise as investors focus on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery but also remain concerned about the impact of higher inflation.

Stocks rose Monday as investors focused on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery but also remained concerned about the impact of higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average xx to xx, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq xx.

Stocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of a surge in U.S. economic activity against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

The Dow and S&P 500 have declined for two straight weeks.

Inflation concerns remain top of mind for investors as the recovering economy brings with it rising price pressures and fears the Federal Reserve could pull back on its extraordinary support.

Officials at the central bank repeatedly have said they expect any pick up in inflation to be temporary.

Supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and rising wages have been adding to inflationary pressures and eroding some corporate profit margins. But investors have appeared soothed by the Federal Reserve's pledge to continue buying $120 billion in bonds each month in order to keep interest rates at near-zero leels until at least early 2022.

“It’s going to be a very mixed market over the next several

months until we get more information on what’s really going to

happen with inflation and how the stimulus in the U.S. affects

spending there, but also how the coronavirus really progresses,”

JoAnne Feeney, a partner at Advisors Capital Management, told Bloomberg TV.

A weekend crackdown on commodity speculation in China pared gains for copper and iron ore. But oil prices rose nearly 2% amid a bullish outlook on crude prices from bankers at Goldman Sachs.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, was rising Monday after another turbulent weekend.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, rebounded 12.31% to $37,563, according to CoinDesk. It fell Sunday afternoon to near $32,200, a drop of more 31% over the past seven days. In April, it recorded an all-time high of $64,829, according to CoinDesk.

Cryptocurrencies have experienced a very volatile month, moving moving on tweets and statements by Telsa (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk and later on word of federal tax regulations and a Chinese crackdown on use of the digital currencies.

Over the weekend, Musk gave renewed support for cryptocurrencies, replying to another Twitter user that the "true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter."