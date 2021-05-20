Stocks Rise as Jobless Claims Fall to a Pandemic Low; Nasdaq Up 1%

Stocks rise Thursday following three days of losses for the S&P 500. Bitcoin prices rebound.

Stocks traded higher Thursday following three days of losses for the S&P 500 after U.S. jobless claims fell last week to a fresh pandemic low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68 points, or 0.2%, to 33,964, the S&P 500 gained 0.54% and the Nasdaq was up 0.97%.

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits decreased to 444,000 last week, down from the previous week's 478,000.

The latest reading on the U.S. employment picture comes as the Federal Reserve monitors rising inflation and what effect a faster-than-expected economic recovery, including a rebounding jobs market, will have on consumer prices.

Investors on Thursday were assessing the Fed's somewhat surprising discussion on easing back bond purchases if the economy improves rapidly.

Stocks finished lower Wednesday but cut losses late in the session after some members of the Federal Reserve indicated in the central bank's meeting minutes they were open to discussing the scaling back of asset purchases "at some point" if the economy improves faster than expected from the coronavirus pandemic.

An Unholy Correlation? Bitcoin's Wild Day, Taper Talk, Europe Warns, Trading AMD

The discussions marked the first time the Fed has made mention of the possibility of scaling back its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases.

A change in the Fed's monthly asset purchases - which market professionals describe as "tapering" - would be the first step toward a boost in the Fed funds rate, which currently sits at a record low range of between 0% and 0.25%.

“It was a surprise to hear the talk about Fed tapering,”

Joyce Chang, JPMorgan Chase's chair of global research, told

Bloomberg TV. “The market had been thinking there might be a

couple of months before you really saw this particular issue

come into focus.”

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said he believes the Fed "intends to be patient and keep rates lower for longer, but by the end of this year the unanimous desire of the committee to keep rates low may dissipate and more disagreement may spill out into the public eye."

Bitcoin and the prices of other cryptocurrencies charged higher Thursday after Wednesday's volatile session. The world's biggest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 31% and then regained those losses later Wednesday.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer said the mayhem in Bitcoin underscores the need for tighter regulation.

"Time for the SEC to consider crypto and asset worth regulating ... that's what yesterday was about: the need for regulation," Cramer said in a tweet. "One hundred to one leverage is not healthy for the system. New systemic risk identified."

Oil prices declined on reported progress toward a deal to lift sanctions on Iran.

Ford (F) - Get Report jumped 4.25% on Thursday after unveiling the all-electric F-150 Lightning at a starting price below $40,000.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.