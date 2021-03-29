Stocks Fall as Wall Street Weighs Fallout of Hedge Fund Default

Stocks fall as investors weigh the uncertain fallout of the forced liquidation of positions held by U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital.

Stocks declined Monday and bank stocks slumped as investors weighed the uncertain fallout of the forced liquidation of positions held by U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points, or 0.01%, to 33,069, the S&P 500 declined 0.48% and the Nasdaq was down 0.86%.

Credit Suisse (CS) - Get Report and Nomura Holdings (NMR) - Get Report warned Monday they face potentially “significant” losses from their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos Capital.

Nomura estimated its claim against an unnamed U.S. client was about $2 billion. That client is Archegos, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Nomura shares saw their biggest one-day drop in years.

“A significant U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and certain other banks,” Credit Suisse said. “Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions.”

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report has been telling shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from Archegos were likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The stock fell 0.51% in trading Monday. Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report also has been reported as offering block trades.

The more than $20 billion of positions that Archegos sold to meet margin calls included ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report and Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report, which dropped 25.6% and 27.45%, respectively, on Friday.

Both stocks were rising early Monday.

The container ship stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal, one of the world's most important waterways for trade, has been pulled free. The 1,300-foot long vessel was freed from its six-day grounding and the world's busiest trade waterway has been reopened to traffic.

About 12% of global trade by volume flows through the canal.

Oil prices fell Monday, with West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, down 1.05% to $60.33 a barrel. OPEC members will be meeting in Vienna later this week and it's expected they will hold their production cut agreement in place.

Stocks finished higher Friday as investors cheered progress on vaccine distribution and optimism about the prospects that the economy would recover strongly from the coronavirus pandemic grew. The Dow and S&P 500 posted record closing highs.

