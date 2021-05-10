Dow Jumps 300 Points, Nasdaq Sinks as Commodity Prices Jump

Stocks were mixed Monday following records for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to retain low interest rates.

The Dow rose 303 points, or 0.87%, to 35,080, and established an all-time intraday high. The S&P 500 declined 0.01%. The Nasdaq fell 1.5% as surging commodity prices renewed concerns about rising inflation. Copper prices traded at record highs.

Oil prices rose and gasoline jumped as Colonial Pipeline, the operator of a major pipeline system that transports fuel across the East Coast, shut down operations because of a ransomware attack.

Tech shares led markets higher Friday after the U.S. added only 266,000 jobs in April, well below forecasts that called for close to 1 million. Investors believe the Fed will remain accommodative for longer following the weak jobs number.

With the first-quarter earnings season drawing to a close, and the lull of the summer months just a few weeks away, Wall Street will be bracing for the typical headwinds stock markets face between May and October.

But many analysts believe the coming months might be atypical as the U.S. recovers from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and the Fed continues with its full-throated economic support.

"Record highs in U.S. stocks are not a barrier to further stock gains thanks to low interest rates, a supportive Federal Reserve, and strong corporate earnings," said Andrea Bevis, senior vice president of UBS Private Wealth Management.

About 88% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their first-quarter earnings. The blended earnings growth rate is at 49.4%, up from 24.5% at the start of earnings season, according to FactSet. In addition, 86% of companies have topped analysts' expectations, above the 77% one-year average and a record high.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, rose 0.63% on Monday to $65.31 a barrel, and gasoline prices in New York surged more than 4% to the highest in three years after a cyberattack forced pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline to halt operations on Friday.

Colonial Pipeline said Sunday it was still working to restart operations. Reports said a Russian criminal group, known as DarkSide, may be responsible for the ransomware attack.

“We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations,” the company said in a statement.

The Colonial network is the main source of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for the East Coast, with capacity of about 2.5 million barrels a day on its system from Houston as far as North Carolina, and another 900,000 barrels to New York, according to Bloomberg.