Stocks Extend Slide as Tech Shares Remain Under Pressure

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hints the central bank will begin pulling back its support for the economy once its goals on inflation and employment are met.

Stocks fell Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted the central bank would begin pulling back its support for the U.S. economy once its goals on inflation and employment have been met.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 137 points, or 0.42%, to 32,282, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.79%.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report declined 3.65% on Thursday after the world's biggest sports apparel group was criticized by China's Foreign Ministry for a statement it made about the country's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

"Over time, we will, as the economy recovers and we've provided guidance to the public about this, as we make substantial further progress toward our goals, will gradually roll back the amount of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities we're buying," Powell told NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Thursday.

"And then in the longer run, we've set out a test that will enable us to raise interest rates. So we will very, very gradually over time and with great transparency, when the economy has all but fully recovered, we will be, you know, pulling back the support that we provided during emergency times,” he added.

Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, led by declines in tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq's decline was spurred by a rotation into cyclical stocks and away from high-growth equities, particularly rate-sensitive technology shares.

"The declines in technology stocks are rooted in nothing fundamental or headline-driven - it's simply a good old fashioned re-pricing," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group based in Newport Beach, Calif. "Tech stock valuations are too high and are screaming for a correction."

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 1.596% early Thursday. The benchmark yield hit 1.754% last week, a 14-month high.

Traders will be monitoring closely a U.S. auction of seven-year notes. An auction of that maturity stumbled in February, triggering a spike in yields.

Oil prices in the U.S. declined Thursday following a rally sparked by a container ship blocking the Suez Canal and creating a bottleneck that could slow the delivery of more than 13 million barrels of crude through one of the world's busiest waterways. Efforts were underway to free the massive container vessel that has caused a backlog of ships for a third day.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, has opened an inquiry into the blank check acquisition frenzy on Wall Street and is seeking information on how underwriters are managing the risks involved, Reuters reported.

The SEC in recent days sent letters to Wall Street banks seeking information on their dealings in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, Reuters reported, citing four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

