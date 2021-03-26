Stocks Higher on Vaccine Rollout Optimism, Oil Prices Rebound

Stocks traded higher Friday as investors cheered progress on vaccine distribution and optimism rose over the prospects for a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 160 points, or 0.49%, to 32,779, the S&P 500 gained 0.38% and the Nasdaq rose 0.17%. Stocks closed higher Thursday after wobbling for much of the session. Tech stocks edged higher, with the Nasdaq gaining 0.12%.

Traders were upbeat Thursday after President Joe Biden doubled his vaccination goal to 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

"I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close, not even close, to what we are doing," Biden said at his first news conference since becoming president in January.

Bank stocks rose Friday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to lift pandemic-era restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for most companies after June 30.

With the economy slowly recovering, the central bank said it would lift the restrictions on banks with capital levels above those required by stress tests currently underway.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report reach rose more than 1%.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.644% after an auction of seven-year notes was weaker than expected.



Oil prices in the U.S. traded above $60 a barrel as reports said it could take until at least next Wednesday to remove a massive tanker blocking the Suez Canal.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report is facing shipment delays due to the Suez Canal blockage and has been considering airlifting products if necessary, Bloomberg reported.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report was rising 4.5% Friday after the video game retailer, a favorite of the Reddit crowd, jumped nearly 53% in the previous session and recouped its $4.3 billion loss in value after earnings disappointed.

U.S. household spending, meanwhile, declined in February for the biggest drop in 10 months. Personal incomes fell 7.1% after jumping 10.1% in January, according to a government report.